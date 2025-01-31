The platform sets a new industry standard for seamless travel planning and execution in the luxury segment. The Luxurist, the world’s first comprehensive luxury travel ecosystem, announced its official launch. Live currently in the US with European markets to follow, the platform leverages innovative travel technology to connect best-in-class travel advisors with extraordinary global hotel properties via a seamless interface designed exclusively for the luxury segment. The Luxurist aims to establish a new reference point in the B2B premiere travel market, addressing a need for intelligent backend infrastructure and a robust planning ecosystem for luxury travel advisors.

The luxury travel market has seen unprecedented growth in recent years. A recent tourism report from McKinsey shows that luxury travel was a $239 billion business in 2023; they predict it will grow to $391 billion by 2028. The Luxurist is capitalising on this momentum to catalyze a paradigm shift in how luxury travel is curated, executed and managed. Enabling a seamless, white-glove travel planning experience, the platform serves as a highly skilled concierge, removing friction and fragmentation from the travel planning process and empowering travel advisors with:

Seamless end-to-end itinerary planning, enhanced by AI

Exclusive access to the world’s most prestigious properties

Real-time inventory management and booking confirmation

Dedicated concierge team available 24/7

Privileged rates and unique amenities for discerning clients

The Luxurist is backed by travel technology provider HBX Group, and launches with an impressive portfolio of over 3,300 handpicked world class properties across 141 countries, showcased as La Collection, by The Luxurist. The platform has already garnered significant interest from leading travel advisors and luxury hospitality brands, signalling a strong demand for innovation in the luxury travel sector.

“The luxury travel industry has long operated on fragmented systems that do not match the level of excellence high-end clients expect,” says David Amsellem, CEO of The Luxurist. “We are changing that by creating a platform that’s as sophisticated and exceptional as the experiences it helps create. Today’s luxury travellers demand flawless execution and unparalleled service. Through The Luxurist, we are enabling travel advisors to exceed these expectations while elevating their own experience of crafting extraordinary journeys.”

“In hospitality, the luxury segment stands out with unprecedented growth, outpacing all other sectors. As demand surges, client expectations continue to reach new heights,” said Nicolas Huss, CEO of HBX Group. “This is why HBX Group has decided to launch The Luxurist. As an independent venture, we will be able to offer integrated concierge services, dedicated support before and throughout each journey, and ensure excellence for both advisors and their clients in the luxury segment.”

The Luxurist is powered by HBX Group´s industry-leading technology, global reach, and decades of trusted relationships with hospitality leaders. This powerful pedigree, paired with The Luxurist experts‘ innovative approach, deep understanding of luxury codes, and entrepreneurial drive, positions the platform to rapidly scale the new ecosystem.