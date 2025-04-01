The Meetings Show Asia Pacific forecasts a massive turnout in Singapore for April 2025

The upcoming second run of The Meetings Show Asia Pacific (TMS APAC) is expected to draw in a record number of exhibitors and buyers.

Set to be staged at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre on 16th and 17th April and co-located with the inaugural Business Travel Show APAC, TMS APAC is set to bring the biggest gathering of travel professionals in the region.

With the support of the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), this year’s event further solidifies Singapore’s standing as the World’s Best MICE City.

Who’s coming to Singapore this year?

TMS APAC 2025 features an expanding roster of exhibitors from key MICE sectors, including destinations, hotels, venues, event technology providers, and industry associations.

With a dynamic mix of industry veterans and fresh decision-makers, this year’s show is set to welcome a strong 40 percent of returning buyers, while 60 percent will be joining for the first time.

Among those who have confirmed their attendance are:

Hotels & Resorts : Hyatt Hotels Corporation, IHG Hotels & Resorts, BWH Hotels, Pan Pacific Hotels Group, Meliá Hotels International, Rocco Forte Hotels Italy, Seibu Prince Hotels & Resorts, New World Hotels & Resorts

Convention Centres : Dubai Business Events, Jio World Convention Centre Mumbai, Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center, Ariyana Convention Centre Danang

Tourism Boards & CVBs : Singapore Tourism Board, Tourism New Zealand, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, Japan National Tourism Organization, Visit Monaco, Destination Vancouver, Gyeonggi Tourism Organization, Kyoto Convention & Visitors Bureau, Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao SAR (IPIM), Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines

Industry Associations & Event Services : SITE, ICCA, PCMA, euromic, Unearthed Productions, POCKETALK, Evintra, Gevme

A time of phenomenal growth

Northstar Meetings Group executive vice-president David Blansfield said: “TMS APAC 2025 is experiencing phenomenal growth this year, with a record number of exhibitors and our hosted buyer opportunities nearing full capacity.

Blansfield added that Singapore’s seamless connectivity, world-class venues, and exceptional hospitality create the perfect environment for business networking and growth.

As such, this continued success highlights Singapore’s position as an eminent global MICE destination.

According to Blansfield: “Coupled with the city’s leadership in innovation and sustainability, this year’s show is set to redefine how MICE professionals connect, collaborate, and create new business opportunities, delivering an impactful and inspiring experience for exhibitors and buyers alike.”

For his part, STB assistant chief executive for its industry development group and chief sustainability officer Huey Hong Ong said: “Singapore is a strategic hub for global business events, and we are proud to support TMS APAC 2025 in facilitating meaningful connections. The event’s expanded return reinforces Singapore’s position as a leading MICE destination, where excellent infrastructure, extensive connectivity, and a dynamic business ecosystem create the ideal environment for knowledge exchange and lasting impact.”