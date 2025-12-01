The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace, Khajuraho opens with 65 keys in MP

The Oberoi Group announces the opening of The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace, Khajuraho, a meticulously restored 350-year-old architectural jewel set within a 76-acre estate featuring a pristine natural lake. Originally built by Maharaja Hindu Pat of the Bundela Dynasty, the palace rises from the slopes of the Maniyagarh Hills, surrounded by ancient Sal and Palash forests and framed by sweeping views of the Vindhyachal mountain ranges. Its privileged location places guests just minutes from Panna National Park & Tiger Reserve and a short drive from the UNESCO World Heritage temples of Khajuraho, creating an exceptional setting where royal heritage, wilderness and luxurious hospitality converge.

Reflecting on the transformation, Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman, The Oberoi Group, said: “The restoration of The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace has been an extraordinary journey of bringing history back to life. Our teams worked meticulously to preserve the architectural integrity of this remarkable Bundela monument while introducing contemporary comforts with sensitivity and respect. Every arch, courtyard and detail has been revived with the intention of honouring the palace’s heritage and creating a timeless experience for generations of travellers to come.”

The estate features 65 elegantly designed rooms and suites, including grand Palace Suites, private pool villas and accommodations with private gardens and terraces overlooking the hills, forests and shimmering lake. From the expansive Kohinoor Suite with two bedrooms and a private pool to the intimate Palace Rooms with sweeping 360-degree vistas, each space evokes tranquillity, grace and palacial grandeur.

Dining at the palace celebrates regional heritage and natural beauty. Maanya serves authentic royal recipes from an era gone by in an opulent palace setting, offering both indoor and outdoor seating with serene views of the Maniyagarh Hills - open exclusively for dinner. Neerangan, set along the lake’s edge, presents Indian and international cuisines through the day, accompanied by live evening entertainment and breathtaking views of the water and surrounding hills. Amrava, overlooking the palace courtyard, offers inventive cocktails and artisanal small plates amid the gentle cadence of water fountains and refined palace architecture. A series of private dining venues across the estate allows for bespoke culinary experiences in atmospheric, richly historic settings.

The palace also offers refined venues for intimate gatherings, with banquet spaces that accommodate up to 200 guests within 440 square metres of opulent and glamorous indoor settings, complemented by an additional 518 square metres outdoors. The grand chandeliers, majestic pillars, vaulted ceilings, and elevated terrace overlooking the palace gardens and the distant forests of Panna all come together to create an unforgettable setting for weddings, celebrations, and select corporate events.

Vikram Oberoi, CEO, The Oberoi Group, further added: “The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace reflects our long-term strategy of creating exceptional luxury destinations in locations of deep cultural and natural significance. Rajgarh presented us with a unique opportunity to safeguard a historic palace while redefining it for the discerning global traveller. Our focus has been to integrate heritage, sustainability and contemporary design into an experience that is immersive and relevant. With its remarkable setting, thoughtful restoration and curated guest journeys, Rajgarh strengthens our portfolio of distinctive destinations and underscores our commitment to growing with purpose and integrity. We are delighted to welcome guests from India and from across the world to discover this extraordinary addition to the Oberoi portfolio.”

Wellbeing at Rajgarh is deeply immersive. Guests arrive at the spa by boat, gliding across the palace’s natural lake to reach tented treatment suites overlooking the water and forested hills. Asmi by Oberoi, will serve as a sanctuary of self-discovery offering personalised therapies, mindfulness practices and holistic rituals designed to restore harmony and renewal. With private lakeside treatment rooms and tranquil natural surroundings, the spa experience blends seamlessly with the estate’s serene landscape. Two temperature-controlled pools; one a lakeside infinity pool and the other set within the palace invite relaxation at any time of day.

A collection of immersive experiences allows guests to explore the region’s heritage and wilderness. “Footsteps of the Chandela,” led by the palace historian, begins at dawn and reveals the beauty of Khajuraho’s temples at sunrise before a lakeside breakfast. “Crown of the Wild,” an Oberoi-curated safari, brings guests face-to-face with the wildlife of Panna National Park, guided by expert naturalists. “Canyon of Legends” explores the dramatic granite formations of Raneh Gorge and the Ken Gharial Sanctuary before concluding with handcrafted cocktails at Amrava. Evenings unfold with dhoop daan rituals, dance performances and storytelling sessions that illuminate the region’s history, ecology and legends. Within the palace, guided explorations reveal hidden chambers, ancient shrines, subterranean passages and the evocative remains of the Mastani Mahal. Younger guests enjoy imaginative experiences including “The Royal Quest” and “The Mindful Maharaja.”

Mohit Nirula, Chief Operating Officer, The Oberoi Group, noted, “The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace showcases our commitment to delivering experiences that are immersive, personalised and executed with uncompromising attention to detail. The integration of heritage, wilderness and contemporary luxury required exceptional coordination across design, operations and guest experience teams. I am immensely proud of the passion and precision with which our colleagues have brought this palace to life. I am confident our guests will experience Oberoi hospitality at its finest - authentic, heartfelt and deeply meaningful.”

Aligned with The Oberoi Group’s commitment to responsible luxury, the palace integrates advanced sustainability and CSR practices including solar power integration, solar-heated water in all guest rooms, an electric laundry system, 100% LED illumination, comprehensive water recycling through STP and ETP facilities, onsite vegetable and herb cultivation, an organic waste converter and an in-house water bottling plant that eliminates carbon footprint from bottled drinking water. These initiatives, along with programmes supporting local livelihoods, regional sourcing and cultural preservation, reinforce the palace’s dedication to ecological stewardship and community wellbeing.

Reflecting on the opening, Manav Mathur, General Manager, The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace, said, “Bringing Rajgarh back to life has been both an honour and a responsibility. This palace carries centuries of stories, and our endeavour has been to preserve its soul while creating a luxury experience that feels warm, sincere and deeply connected to the region. Our team is dedicated to ensuring every guest feels the magic of Rajgarh - its landscapes, its history and its hospitality.”

The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace now welcomes guests from India and around the world to experience a rare confluence of royal heritage, natural beauty and the heartfelt service for which The Oberoi Group is renowned globally. Within its 76-acre estate of forests, courtyards, terraces and lakeside promenades, time slows, stories unfold and each journey becomes a meaningful bridge between the past and the present.