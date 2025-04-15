The Peninsula Boutique has officially opened its newly transformed retail space at Hong Kong International Airport.

This landmark event was commemorated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by distinguished guests including Peninsula CEO Benjamin Vuchot, chief operating officer Gareth Roberts, The Hongkong & Shanghai Hotels Limited’s chief financial officer Keith Robertson, and Peninsula Merchandising Limited managing director Guy Riddell.

Also present at the event were Hong Kong International Airport’s executive director for commercial Cissy Chan, and acting deputy director Alby Tsang.

Vuchot said of the renovated retail space: “At Hong Kong International Airport, a gateway that connects millions of travellers to the world, our Boutique stands as a proud ambassador of Hong Kong’s rich culture and craftsmanship. It reminds us that the journey doesn’t end when you leave this vibrant city. You can take a piece of it with you, wrapped in the elegance and quality that only The Peninsula can provide.”

An elegant new space

The refurbishment project was essentially a complete makeover of the boutique located at the passenger departure area at Hong Kong International Airport.

Following the renovation of the company’s flagship store at The Peninsula Hong Kong in May 2021, the newly renovated airport boutique features a mix of classic and minimal aesthetics, emphasising approachable luxury through elegant lines and fine craftsmanship, highlighting the luxurious comfort of The Peninsula.

The harmonious blend of the iconic Peninsula Green with champagne chromes creates an elegant and welcoming atmosphere.

It is the ideal location to find last minute gifts and memories with a touch and taste of The Peninsula, including classic delicacies, luscious chocolates, exquisite tea blends, and gourmet sauces along with airport exclusive collection and lifestyle gifts.

Exceptional finds

The newly reopened Peninsula Boutique offers an exclusive collection perfect for gifting and souvenirs.

Guests can discover delightful treats like palmiers, handcrafted egg rolls, and signature teas and chocolates, along with unique lifestyle gifts, including travel essentials as well as colouring mats and play sets for children.

Don’t miss the adorable Pen Bear in traditional Kung Fu attire, as well as a charming key holder that celebrates the unmatched heritage of The Peninsula Hong Kong and the vibrant Kung Fu culture that defines the city.