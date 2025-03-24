The Riu Plaza Guadalajara recently hosted the inauguration ceremony of its revolutionary new addition, an impressive 360° Rooftop Bar that combines elegance, great food and unique experiences with the famous RIU service at the highest point in the city, on the 41st floor of the skyscraper. The establishment, located just a stone’s throw from the iconic Matute Remus Bridge, opened in 2011 and was RIU’s first city hotel in Mexico and second in the world

The bar offers 360-degree panoramic views of Guadalajara, giving visitors a unique viewpoint to look out over the city and its surroundings. With space for 370 people, it aspires to become one of the city’s top social spots and a must-see for visitors, partly thanks to the glass balcony, not for the faint-hearted, that hangs 215 metres above the ground.

Visitors to the 360° Rooftop Bar can also enjoy a mouth-watering culinary experience. The menu includes a wide range of Mexican and Spanish starters and main courses, such as aguachile, barbecue tacos and ham croquettes. As for drinks, customers can quench their thirst with classic or more creative cocktails, as well as a collection of carefully selected wines. The 360° Rooftop Bar has a jam-packed calendar of events, with music from selected DJs on Thursday and Saturday evenings, as well as traditional music from a female mariachi band on Fridays.



The Riu Plaza Guadalajara’s 360º Rooftop Bar ofﬁcially opened its doors on 6 March in a ceremony that was attended by prominent city and state authorities, business partners, the media and members of RIU’s senior management team. Daniele Camponovo, RIU’s Director of Operations in the Mexican Pacific, did the honours and cut the ribbon alongside David Mendoza Martínez, General Coordinator of Economic Development of Guadalajara, who attended on behalf of the Mayoress of Guadalajara, Verónica Delgadillo García. During the ceremony, Daniele Camponovo also announced that some areas of the Riu Plaza Guadalajara will be refurbished in 2026.

This 360° Rooftop Bar follows in the successful footsteps of these emblematic spaces in other establishments, such as the Riu Plaza España in Madrid and the Riu Plaza Chicago. It is set to become one of the most popular social spots in the city, offering a sophisticated and vibrant atmosphere both day and night. By opening up to the public, the Riu Plaza Guadalajara’s 360° Rooftop Bar not only strengthens the hotel’s position as a leading hospitality establishment but also consolidates its status as an icon of the city’s social and cultural life