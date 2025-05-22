The Soul of Luxury: Jason Friedman Headlines The Boutique Hotel Series Bangkok to Redefine Unforgettable Experiences

In the world of boutique luxury, few names command as much respect—or reverence—as Jason M. Friedman. On May 29, 2025, at the serene Sukhothai Bangkok, Friedman will take the stage at The Boutique Hotel Series: The Summit Bangkok for a high-impact, TED Talk–style keynote titled:

“The Soul of Luxury: Boutique Hotels Re-defining Unforgettable Experiences in the Luxury Market”.

This much-anticipated session will be more than a talk—it’s a masterclass in designing guest experiences that stir the soul and set new benchmarks for luxury hospitality.

Jason M. Friedman, a native New Yorker with over three decades in the industry, is the Founder and Managing Director of J.M. Friedman Hospitality, a boutique consulting firm focused on the development and operation of small luxury resorts, tented camps, and expedition ships across Southeast Asia. His client list reads like a who’s who of global hospitality—Four Seasons, Raffles, Amanresorts, Rosewood, InterContinental, and independents like The Siam and Qualia.

A graduate of Cornell University and Lewis & Clark College, Jason is known for pairing vision with precision, creating experiences that are as operationally sound as they are emotionally resonant.

“Luxury today is not about a beautiful room, or great car, or a great meal. Luxury today in the sense of travel is about an experience you are providing. That experience is a collection of key attributes, like service, people, physical room, location, and food. All these things must come together in the right way to provide truly unique luxury experiences. It’s about an aggregation of all the components of a travel experience; it’s entirely about how you put it all together.”, said Jason.

It’s this philosophy—elevated, integrated, and experience-driven—that defines Friedman’s work, from iconic projects like The Siam Bangkok to remote luxury tented camps and expedition vessels like the Kudanil Explorer.

Founded in 2016, J.M. Friedman Hospitality was created to fill a rising demand for specialized luxury hospitality services in Asia. The firm has since worked with top-tier clients including Shinta Mani, Aqua Expeditions, AlUla, El Secreto Belize, and Phu Chaisai. Based in Singapore, the company assembles bespoke teams of experts for each project, while Jason remains hands-on with every client.

As a founding Advisory Board Member of The Boutique Hotel Series, Jason’s keynote is both a cornerstone of the Summit and a call to action: to bring intention, creativity, and humanity back to the heart of hospitality.

Event Details

📍 The Sukhothai Bangkok

🗓️ May 28–29, 2025

🎤 Keynote Session: “The Soul of Luxury” – May 29

🔗 Register now: www.theboutiquehotelseries.com

Contact:

The Boutique Hotel Series

Email: hello@theboutiquehotelseries.com

Website: www.theboutiquehotelseries.com