Thomas Cook (India) Limited announced a 24-month strategic partnership with the Moscow Project Office for Tourism & Hospitality Development. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa-Thomas Cook (India) Limited, and Evgeny Kozlov, First Deputy Head of the Office of the Mayor and the Government of Moscow, Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee.

The partnership will prioritize on strengthening cooperation through the exchange of knowledge, best practices and curation of unique-innovative products designed specifically for Indian travellers, towards fostering long-term growth in tourism and business MICE segments between India and Moscow.

This strategic partnership aims at capitalizing on Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel’s viable leisure and corporate MICE segments in a multi-pronged initiative that focuses on deepening product development, destination knowledge & training, marcom and consumer promotions – to create top of mind visibility and drive visitations from the India market to Moscow and beyond.

The partnership will showcase Moscow’s distinctive and diverse appeal as a vibrant destination for India’s leisure, business/MICE and b-leisure sectors. The collaboration intends to maximise on the diversity of consumer segments of India’s leading omnichannel travel service providers, Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel – across India’s major metros, mini-metros, and emerging Tier 2 and 3 source markets.

Rajeev Kale – President & Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa – Thomas Cook (India) Limited said: “The new age Indian traveller is displaying strong and growing appetite for unique destinations and enriching experiences. Moscow represents a delightful diversity of architecture, art, culture, gastronomy and vibrant nightlife…hidden gems waiting to be explored! And so, on behalf of the Thomas Cook India Group, I am delighted to announce our strategic long term and multi-pronged partnership with Moscow Project Office for Tourism & Hospitality Development that extends across our range of segments – including MICE and Leisure.

With a vibrant heritage of over 143 years in India, this ground breaking MOU reiterates our leadership position in the India market, while showcasing our spirit of innovation and enterprise.”

“I am honored to sign our path breaking MOU with India’s largest tour operator – the Thomas Cook India Group. Following the signing of the MoU at the trade show, we have already agreed to organize a special presentation of Moscow as a tourist destination for Thomas Cook India and its clients, with particular focus on the MICE segment. Additionally, Thomas Cook India Group has expressed interest in bringing its clients to Moscow this spring as part of a familiarization trip.” said Evgeny Kozlov, First Deputy Head of the Office of the Mayor and the Government of Moscow, Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee.

Kozlov added, “Thomas Cook India is considered trendsetters in the Indian tourism industry. I am delighted to be partnering with them in this promising collaboration.”