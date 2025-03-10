A joint study for the Philippines and Australian governments led by researchers at the University of Sydney has highlighted threats to the outstanding marine environment of the Palawan Province, an archipelago of 1700 islands adjacent to the South China Sea.

The Palawan State of the Marine Environment 2024 report – a collaboration between the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development, Geoscience Australia and the University of Sydney – was launched on Wednesday at an event in Puerto Princesa, Philippines.

The Australian Ambassador to the Philippines, Her Excellency HK Yu, welcomed the report and thanked the University of Sydney for its academic leadership in providing the research into this ecologically important region. She said: “As strategic partners, Australia is committed to supporting the Philippines to manage its marine resources and uphold international law. We are pleased to provide this report to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD), funded through Australia’s Southeast Asia Maritime Partnerships. We are proud of our strong cooperation with PCSD, and will continue to respond to their needs.”

The report focuses on the marine ecosystems of Palawan, Philippines – a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve renowned for its stunning biodiversity and natural beauty. It highlights concerning developments regarding the health of its marine environment and the urgent need for sustainable management strategies, outlining 10 recommendations for action (summarised below).

Dr Billy Haworth and Professor Elaine Baker, researchers from the School of Geosciences, played a pivotal role in the study. They coordinated expert assessments involving 59 local and regional marine environmental specialists to evaluate more than 165 indicators across six thematic areas. Their findings underscore that, despite advancements in understanding marine ecosystems, the degradation of these environments continues to rise, driven predominantly by climate change, pollution and human activities.

“Palawan is home to over 1000 species of marine fish, as well as turtles, sea cucumbers and iconic marine mammals like dugongs, dolphins and whale sharks. However, many of these species and their habitats are in decline due to multiple stressors, including climate change, overfishing, tourism, urbanisation, pollution and microplastics,” Dr Haworth said.

“Our report highlights the fragility of these ecosystems that are vital not only to the region’s biodiversity but also to the livelihoods of local communities that depend on them.”

The report examines the alarming impacts of climate change, which are having profound effects on Palawan’s marine ecosystems. Issues such as rising sea levels, warming ocean temperatures, and increased frequency of extreme weather events are especially concerning. The study revealed that 58 percent of species examined are experiencing significant decline.

“As home to two UNESCO World Heritage areas, Palawan holds not only ecological but also cultural significance,” Professor Baker said. “It is crucial that we understand the challenges facing its marine life. By implementing our recommendations, we can work towards a sustainable future that preserves this unique environment.”

The report emphasises that the health of Palawan’s ecosystems is inextricably linked to the wellbeing of local communities. Immediate actions must be taken to reverse the ongoing trends of deterioration to protect not only this breathtaking archipelago but also the livelihoods of those who call it home.

Tools and datasets developed during preparation of the report were handed over to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development to enhance its marine spatial data infrastructure capability, empowering its ability to publish authoritative information in the marine environment and make informed marine planning and management decisions.

The following 10 recommendations emerged from the report to improve management and conservation efforts in Palawan’s marine environments:

Prioritise Understudied Parameters: Focus on the least understood factors affecting marine health, especially deep-sea areas. Enhance Data Collection: Complement existing data with innovative techniques such as citizen science and remote sensing to track changes over time. Align with Existing Research Priorities: Future research should connect with established sustainable development goals in the region. Conduct Multidisciplinary Research: Collaboration with various stakeholders is necessary for balanced conservation and economic development. Incorporate Ecosystem Interconnectedness: Address the interrelations between ecosystems and livelihoods rather than viewing environmental factors in isolation. Make Information Available: Improve access to research products to aid in broad-based marine environmental management. Develop New Partnerships: Foster collaborative relationships among government, academic institutions and NGOs to enhance environmental governance. Increase Education Campaigns: Launch initiatives to raise awareness about marine degradation and promote responsible practices within the community. Emphasise Monitoring: Establish consistent monitoring mechanisms to facilitate timely responses to environmental changes. Support Local Livelihoods: Create programs to support communities affected by environmental changes, ensuring that livelihood diversification is part of the strategy.

