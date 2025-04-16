Organisers of the Devasom Sol Festival announced that tickets are now on sale for the event which is slated for next month.

The ten-day holistic retreat is slated to run from 1st to 10th May at the Devasom Khao Lak Beach Resort in Thailand.

The Devasom Sol Festival offers over 90 hours of transformative sessions in mindfulness, wellness, arts, and nature, guided by 28 renowned specialists from across Thailand and the world.

It is the perfect opportunity for those who want to slow down and reconnect with nature, as well as those who want a meaningful beachfront escape with a touch of luxury.

Soulful sounds on the shore

Event organisers also announced the confirmed attendance of renowned Thai indie artist Phum Viphurit at the Devasom Sol Festival.

The exclusive acoustic session will take place poolside on 10th May from 17:30 to 18:30, offering guests a unique opportunity to experience Phum’s soulful sound in an intimate beachside setting.

Phum Viphurit rose to international acclaim with his 2018 hit single “Lover Boy,” and has since performed to sold-out audiences in cities across Asia, Europe, and the United States.

Known for his heartfelt lyrics and laid-back charm, Phum’s music blends indie-pop, soul, and funk, resonating with a global fanbase.