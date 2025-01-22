The Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau offers a limited-time online event in February 2025 hosted through its digital business matching platform Tokyo Tourism Connection.

The upcoming Virtual Tour of Tokyo 2025 is part of the Bureau’s efforts to promote business and attract inbound tourism.

This event offers an excellent opportunity for international travel industry professionals to discover a new side of Tokyo, as a means to create more engaging tours that fully highlight the city’s unique charms.

What is the virtual tour all about?

Participating travel industry professionals can explore the hidden gems and undiscovered wonders of Tokyo, contribute to the development of new Tokyo-bound travel packages, and gain ideas for strengthening new partnerships.

The English-language programme is open to all travel industry professionals from anywhere in the world, and is free of charge, though prior registration is required.

The virtual tour is divided into two sessions:

Tokyo Islands Chill Out: Hachijojima Island

10th to 15th February

Overview: Let’s explore the nature and culture of Hachijojima, an island in Tokyo known for its rich natural environment.

A perfect chill out and sustainable tourism experience, while enjoying trekking among the woods and savory local cuisine.

This event should give you an idea to plan your new itinerary to Tokyo.

Tokyo New Basic

17th to 22nd February

Overview: Discover a “New Tokyo”, where Tokyo’s tradition and innovation blend seamlessly.

Travel professionals are encouraged to be among the first to introduce Tokyo’s latest cultural experiences in Harajuku, Ginza, Asakusa and Shinjuku, which should satisfy both first-time and repeat visitors to Tokyo.