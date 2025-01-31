More than 10 million Brits are itching to lock in their summer holidays as soon as they make it to payday, according to new findings released by TUI UK&I. In fact, with more than a fifth (22%) feeling the sting of post festive season burn out, travel planning is a much-needed distraction in the long winter months.

TUI have uncovered the top 10 final straws that lead Brits to pull the trigger on booking a pay day holiday:

Dark, rainy commutes home from work Another storm hitting the UK Clearing a credit card Caving on new year’s resolutions Getting money from selling unwanted Christmas presents Defrosting the car again Making another freezing trek into the kitchen to top up hot water bottle in the middle of the night A passive aggressive email from a work nemesis Cancelling plans due to another train strike Needing to step foot on a beach after watching Moana 2 for the 100th time

TUI UK&I Managing Director Neil Swanson: “Let’s face it, we all need something to look forward to after a rainy and chilly start to the year. Our poll shows it’s the little things that push us over the edge, like trudging home in the rain, bracing for yet another storm, or chipping away at that frost-covered car every morning. Whatever your ‘final straw’, TUI is here to help. Whether you need a luxury escape, a pocket-friendly package, or just a bucket-list beach to lie on, we’ve got the perfect answer to turn those holiday dreams into reality”.

With the miserable winter weather continuing to hit across the UK, it will come as little surprise that, when planning these summer trips, Brits are craving sun. The top three getaways people will be booking with their January pay are beach holidays (28%), relaxation holidays (28%), and all-inclusive breaks (22%).

When it comes to where to go though, we are a nation divided – novelty seekers vs creatures of habit. Nearly a third (30%) of holiday planners are looking to travel somewhere they haven’t been to before in 2025, but more than a quarter (28%) want to travel back to ‘old favourite’ destinations that they love visiting year after year. Sun-seekers spend over a week (8.55 days) searching for travel deals before booking – often longer than they are actually relaxing on longed-for breaks.