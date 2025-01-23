Top 25 things to do in Canberra!

Canberra isn’t a regular capital. It’s where history meets modernity, and every season brings an adventure!

In 2025, the city will once again dazzle visitors with a lineup of unforgettable events, cultural festivals, outdoor escapades, and culinary delights. Whether you’re a history buff, a foodie, an art enthusiast, or an outdoor adventurer, there’s something here for everyone.

Here are 25 incredible experiences waiting for you in Canberra in 2025:

Pompeii Exhibition at the National Museum of Australia (December 13, 2024 – May 4, 2025): Explore ancient Roman life through immersive displays and artifacts.

FLIGHT: Drone Sky Show + Night Markets (Friday 24 until Sunday 26 January, 5 pm – 8 pm): Discover the evolving story of our nation through a series of shows that reflect, respect, and celebrate its journey. Experience the breathtaking drone sky show and explore the vibrant night markets, all in one exciting event.

National Multicultural Festival (February 7–9, 2025): Celebrate cultural diversity with performances, workshops, and international cuisines.

Royal Canberra Show (February 21–23, 2025): Experience agricultural displays, thrilling rides, and entertainment for all ages.

Enlighten Festival (February 28 – March 10, 2025): Witness iconic buildings illuminated with stunning projections, alongside cultural events.

Canberra Comedy Festival (March 12 – 23, 2025): Enjoy performances from local and international comedians in various venues across the city.

Canberra Balloon Spectacular (March 15–23, 2025): Watch the sky fill with colorful hot air balloons during this early morning spectacle.

Canberra Wine Week (March 2025): Celebrate Canberra’s cool-climate wines with tastings, vineyard tours, and gourmet pairings.

The National Folk Festival (March 17-2, 2025): Celebrate the spirit of folk music and dance. Immerse yourself in timeless rhythms and melodies that connect generations.

Canberra International Music Festival (April 30 – May 10, 2025): Experience a fusion of classical and contemporary music performances.

Truffle Season Canberra Region (June – August 2025): Indulge in truffle hunts, cooking classes, and gourmet dining experiences during truffle season.

Floriade (September 13 – October 12, 2025): Marvel at over a million blooming flowers in Australia’s biggest spring festival.

Floriade NightFest (October 2–5, 2025): Experience Floriade after dark with illuminated displays, live music, and entertainment.

Handmade Canberra Markets (Quarterly, 2025): Shop for unique, artisan goods and enjoy delicious food at these popular markets.

Canberra Bike Tours (Year-round): Explore Canberra’s history, culture, and scenic spots with fascinating stories, local know-how, and the best photo opportunities on a guided bike tour with Mulga Bicycle Tours.

Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve Tours (Year-round): Explore wildlife and Aboriginal heritage through guided tours at this scenic reserve.

Jamala Wildlife Lodge Stay (Year-round): Stay overnight in a luxury lodge where you can get up close with exotic animals for a unique, safari-like experience.

Air CBR (Year around): Soar above the capital and Brindabella Ranges on a luxury helicopter tour with Air CBR, offering scenic flights and charter services across the ACT.

Australian National Botanic Gardens (Year around): Escape the city and immerse yourself in the beauty of over 4,500 native Australian plants at the Australian National Botanic Gardens.

Activities at Lake Burley Griffin (Year-round): Lake Burley Griffin is Canberra’s water playground, offering scenic trails and iconic sites. Cycle, e-scooter, or paddle around the lake, enjoy a floating picnic on a sustainable GoBoat, or soak in the colorful sunsets on a relaxing cruise.

Culture Attractions of Australia (Year-round): Discover Australia’s cultural pulse through iconic galleries, museums, performing arts, historic sites, and sporting attractions. Enjoy exclusive access, expert-led talks, and immersive experiences enriched by art, music, and superb dining.

Discover the Australian Story (Year-round): From world-class exhibitions to local arts and heritage, Canberra offers a cultural journey like no other. Explore 12 iconic attractions, museums, and galleries that showcase Australia’s story, from First Nations history to contemporary art. The National Gallery of Australia stands as a cultural home, bringing Australia’s rich narrative to life through its remarkable collections and exhibitions.

Haig Park Village Markets (Sundays, Year-round): Visit this vibrant market for fresh produce, artisan goods, and live entertainment.

Explore the Canberra Wine District (Year-round): Just 30 minutes from the city, Canberra’s wine region boasts over 140 vineyards and 40+ wineries. Enjoy cellar door tastings, scenic vineyard visits, overnight stays among the vines, and discover the region’s rich winemaking history.

Canberra’s Scenic Lookouts (Year-round): Canberra’s stunning landscapes are perfect for nature lovers, with breathtaking views from various scenic lookouts. Enjoy panoramic vistas of the city and surrounding mountain ranges from Mount Ainslie or take a drive up Red Hill for views of charming suburbs and rolling hills. Don’t miss the National Arboretum, where you can wander through lush gardens and forests while soaking in sweeping city views.

No matter the time of year, Canberra promises a calendar brimming with excitement, culture, and unforgettable experiences. Plan your 2025 getaway now and immerse yourself in experiences that will create memories to last a lifetime!