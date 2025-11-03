Tourism Authority of Thailand announces adjustments to national event schedules for this month

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced several adjustments to the schedules and formats of events and activities throughout this month to express respect and gratitude for the benevolence of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother.

Following the Royal Household Bureau’s announcement on 24th October of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, TAT reviewed all scheduled events in October and November, resulting in the postponement of certain events, adjustments to event formats, and replacement of selected festive activities with cultural and religious observances reflecting remembrance and reverence.

All updates have been aligned with the solemn and respectful tone of the national mourning period.

Significant changes

Maha Loi Krathong @ Sukhothai

The Maha Loi Krathong @ Sukhothai festival is ongoing till Wednesday, 5th November, at Wat Chana Songkhram within Sukhothai Historical Park.

Each evening at 21.21 Hrs., a candle-lighting ceremony will unite participants in remembrance and gratitude for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother.

The event features royal compositions, traditional Thai music, and cultural performances in tribute to Her Majesty, with lighting and décor moderated to reflect the solemn occasion.

The festival likewise highlights Sukhothai’s heritage through illuminated settings, craft demonstrations, local delicacies, and cultural performances in a nostalgic atmosphere that invites visitors to dress in traditional attire.

Maha Loi Krathong @ Ayutthaya

The Maha Loi Krathong @ Ayutthaya celebration likewise pushed through yesterday, 2nd November, and will continue till Thursday, 6th November at Wat Phra Ram in Ayutthaya Historical Park, with a tone and activities adjusted to the mourning period.

Fireworks and pyrotechnics will be omitted, while performances will include cultural shows and renditions of royal compositions honouring both His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother.

Visitors can also enjoy demonstrations of Thai crafts, cuisine, and traditional activities in a nostalgic setting designed to evoke grace and remembrance.

Vijit Chao Phraya Thailand 2025

The Vijit Chao Phraya Thailand 2025 event, originally scheduled for 1st November to 15th December, will now be held from 9th November to 23rd December along both banks of the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok.

The presentation concept has been refined under the theme Light of Siam: Mother of the Land, featuring drone displays in place of fireworks to convey tribute and remembrance.

Lighting design and colour tones will be softened for appropriateness, while the New Year’s Eve programme will include a candle-lighting ceremony titled Light of the Nation in honour of Her Majesty, The Queen Mother.

Sporting events

The Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2025, set for 30 November 2025 from MBK Centre to Sanam Luang, will proceed on schedule.

Nevertheless, appropriate adjustments will be made to reflect the tone of the national mourning period.