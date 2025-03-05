Tourism Authority of Thailand brings together local and global tourism pros at Amazing Thailand Romance Trade Meet

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) hosted its Amazing Thailand Romance Trade Meet 2025 and Amazing Thailand Romance Networking Dinner last 21st February at The Millennium Hilton Bangkok.

This event brought together 52 global buyers and 55 Thai tourism suppliers to foster new collaborations and reinforce Thailand’s position as a premier romance tourism destination.

TAT deputy governor for international marketing in Europe, the Americas, Middle East, and Africa Siripakorn Cheawsamoot opened the event with a presentation on the Amazing Thailand Grand Privileges: 2 by 4 Global Campaign.

Cheawsamoot’s presentation was followed by the Amazing Thailand Romance Product Briefing which was helmed by Eurblarp Siriphiromya, executive director of TAT’s tourism products department.

A 180-minute Trade Meet Session served as a platform for strategic discussions between buyers and suppliers, fostering new partnerships and driving growth in Thailand’s luxury romance sector.

An enchanting evening among peers

The evening’s Amazing Thailand Romance Networking Dinner featured live music, curated cuisine, and engaging remarks by Cheawsamoot and Hilton Thailand national director Nitin Narayanan.

The event was characterised by a sophisticated and welcoming atmosphere that encouraged further business networking.

TAT also organised the Amazing Thailand Romance FAM Trip to immerse buyers into the sights and sounds of Bangkok and Krabi, further solidifying Thailand’s reputation as a top destination for weddings, honeymoons, and romantic getaways.