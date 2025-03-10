Tourism Authority of Thailand marks 50th year of participation at ITB Berlin

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) marked 50 years of participation at ITB Berlin by expanding its presence under the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 initiative.

At the event held from 4th to 6th March at Berlin’s Messe Berlin Exhibition Grounds, Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana reaffirmed her royal support for Thai tourism and culture, while Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra emphasised Thailand’s commitment to becoming a sustainable, high-value global destination.

In her remarks, TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool stated: “Thailand’s presence at ITB Berlin, with an expanded pavilion, digital advancements, and a strong focus on sustainability, underscores our commitment to high-value, sustainable tourism. Through Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025, we highlight Thailand’s cultural richness, soft power, and innovation to further strengthen the country’s position as a leading global travel destination.”

For TAT, its participation at ITB Berlin 2025 is vital for hitting Thailand’s 2025 tourism target of 39 million visitors and 3.5 trillion Baht in revenue.

European arrivals are projected to grow from 7.05 million in 2024 to 10.62 million in 2025, with Germany alone expected to contribute 1.05 million visitors, reinforcing its role as a key source market.

More space to show off more experiences

Aligned with the Ignite Thailand’s Tourism policy, the Thailand Pavilion at ITB Berlin 2025 tripled in size to 1,820 square metres, reinforcing Thailand’s global tourism brand while embracing Sustainable Thailand Soft Power and highlighting its culture, innovation, and sustainability-driven tourism.

The Thailand Pavilion hosted over 150 Thai tourism operators, including hotels, destination management companies, attractions, and wellness providers, alongside tourism businesses and operators from hidden gem provinces.

It also featured a Partner Organisations Area, showcasing key stakeholders such as Thailand Privilege Card, the Department of Tourism, the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration, the Sports Authority of Thailand, Airports of Thailand, major airlines, and tourism associations.

Blending Thai identity with global appeal, the pavilion was divided into five zones: Business Meeting and Provincial Areas to connect Thai sellers with international buyers, Partner Organisation Areas to promote sustainable tourism, and the Saneh Thai (Soft Power) Area which highlighted Thai culture through Food, Fashion, Fight (Muay Thai), Festivals, and Films.

The Tourist City Area showcased hidden gem provinces, while the Sports Tourism Area focuses on Muay Thai and adventure tourism.

The display encouraged visitors to explore material origins, engage with communities, and participate in workshops.

From 5th to 6th March, the pavilion also presented the Thailand Mini Mart, now in its 10th year at ITB Berlin.

This vital sub-event helped connect Thai tourism operators with European buyers, fostering business opportunities and strengthening TAT’s regional partnerships.