The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in collaboration with leading brands, officially introduced Grand Songkran Grand Privileges, a key initiative under the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 campaign.

Designed to elevate the Songkran travel experience, the programme offers exclusive discounts, privileges, and rewards throughout April for international visitors.

TAT deputy governor for international marketing in Asia and the South Pacific Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai explained the programme by saying: “Songkran is a time of joy, togetherness, and celebration. Through Grand Songkran Grand Privileges, we aim to provide international visitors with memorable experiences while stimulating spending and promoting sustainable tourism. By extending benefits beyond major cities to Thailand’s hidden gems, we contribute to local economies and reinforce the country’s position as a world-class tourist destination.”

As part of the Five Grand Concepts, the initiative aligns with the 2 BY 4 Global Campaign, which introduces special offers during February, April, and August.

Scheduled for April, Grand Songkran Grand Privileges is specifically designed for families and lesser-known destinations, ensuring a unique and rewarding experience during Thailand’s most festive month.

Visitors can access over 60 exclusive offers from collaborating with over prominent brands. Benefits include discounts of up to 80 percent on a wide range of services: shopping, dining, transportation, entertainment, and wellness. Special promotions also feature discounted airport transfers and unique Songkran-themed souvenirs.

What’s in it for travellers?

International tourists arriving at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, and Phuket airports throughout April will also have the chance to receive exclusive travel rewards.

Additionally, every Sunday in April, six lucky travellers will be awarded domestic flight tickets from leading airlines as part of the Sunday Special campaign.

Visitors who participate in the Post and Share activity by sharing their Songkran travel experiences online will have the chance to win premium travel packages, including round-trip flights and luxury accommodations.