Tourism Authority of Thailand presents its latest Thailand Product Update

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) presented its Thailand Product Update to international buyers and media on Wednesday, 4th June, at Thailand Travel Mart Plus 2025.
Delivered by TAT deputy governor for marketing communications Nithee Seeprae, this latest update outlined the country’s tourism strategy, product developments, and a firm commitment to a sustainable high-value future.
Seeprae said: “Thailand’s tourism direction for 2025 is clear: we’re creating high-value experiences rooted in culture, wellness, and sustainability. This is not just about growth in numbers, but about enriching every journey and ensuring tourism benefits both visitors and local communities.”
In line with the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025, the government has introduced new measures to enhance the visitor experience, including relaxed alcohol regulations and a streamlined online Arrival Card.
A broader range of immersive tourism products is also being developed to encourage longer stays and deeper cultural engagement.
As of press time Thailand has already welcomed over 14 million international visitors, with China, Malaysia, India, Russia, and South Korea being its biggest source markets.
Centering on wellness
The product update highlighted a strong focus on wellness tourism, particularly experiences inspired by Lanna’s heritage.
Visitors are invited to engage all five senses through traditional treatments like Tok Sen massage, herbal aroma therapies, and locally sourced wellness cuisine that reflects regional identity.
TAT’s wellness and medical tourism strategy also spotlights regional strengths.
In Northern Thailand, yoga, folk dance, and Lanna-inspired spa treatments are offered at destinations like Fah Lanna Spa and ZiRa Spa.
The Central region combines traditional and integrative therapies at The Soul in Saraburi and ChivaRak Wellness in Phetchaburi.
Along the Gulf of Thailand, spas such as MASON and SPA Cenvaree blend tropical serenity with time-honoured Thai healing.
Tempting global palates and tastes
Gastronomy remains a pillar of Thailand’s tourism identity, given how the Michelin Guide Thailand 2025 features over 400 listings, including 50 in Chiang Mai.
Sorn has likewise become the country’s first restaurant to earn three Michelin stars.
Under the “Wellness on a Plate” initiative, Thai cuisine now merges health, sustainability, and local ingredients—exemplified by venues like Blackitch in Chiang Mai.
Chiang Mai continues to cement its role as a leading cultural and sustainable destination.
The upcoming Lannatique by AWC, launching later this year, will offer a new lifestyle experience combining art, culture, gastronomy, and eco-conscious design.
Also launching in November, the Blue Jasmine Rail Journey will offer a nine-day luxury route from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, with curated cultural and culinary stops across five provinces.
Sustainable and safe tourism matters
Thailand’s national green agenda is gaining ground. Sixteen destinations are now part of the Green Destinations framework, with Nan Old Town earning Asia’s only Gold Award this year.
TAT also introduced the Krabi Prototype, a scalable model for low-carbon, community-based tourism. Initiatives in Ko Ngai and Thung Yee Peng village exemplify how conservation and tourism can grow hand in hand.
To maintain safety and traveller confidence, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports continues to strengthen emergency response systems and implement robust safety protocols across the country’s tourism infrastructure.
Festival and sports tourism
A dynamic calendar of cultural and tourism events will drive year-round engagement. Highlights include nationwide Pride Month celebrations, the Phi Ta Khon Festival in Loei, and international music festivals such as Summer Sonic Bangkok, Rolling Loud Thailand in Pattaya, and Wonderfruit in Chon Buri.
Traditional celebrations like the Phuket Vegetarian Festival and the Festival of Lights, featuring Loi Krathong and Vijitr Chao Phraya, will lead into the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026.
Sports tourism also plays a major role in Thailand’s soft power strategy, and key events include the ONE Championship Muay Thai series, the FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship, the Amazing Thailand Marathon in Bangkok, and the 33rd SEA Games which the country is hosting in December.