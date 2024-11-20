The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and independent Taiwanese airline EVA Air renewed their strategic partnership with the signing of a four-year Letter of Intent (LOI).

This renewed partnership seeks to further boost tourism to Thailand from key international markets.

The signing ceremony, held in Bangkok on Tuesday, 19th November, was attended by TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool and EVA Air’s executive vice-president Albert Liao, along with senior executives from both organisations.

The LOI was signed by TAT deputy governor for international marketing in Asia and the South Pacific Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai and EVA Air vice-president Tang Tseng.

Continuing the flow of successful results

Kiatphaibool said of the signing: “Our collaboration with EVA Air has delivered exceptional results, showcasing Thailand’s unique culture and warm hospitality. This renewed alliance will inspire more travellers and reinforce Thailand’s position as a must-visit destination.”

The renewed partnership focuses on joint marketing campaigns, familiarisation trips for media and travel agents, attractive travel deals with tour operators, and participation in trade shows and roadshows to maximise visibility.

These efforts build on past collaborative initiatives, such as the 2023 tram campaign in Amsterdam promoting Thailand and EVA Air’s Bangkok-Amsterdam flights, which ran in September 2024 and reached 21 million impressions.

Other successful activities include Thai tourism promotions at the 2024 BOOKIZCON in South Korea and a networking event in Sendai, Japan, involving 11 tourism partners.

Liao commented: “Our partnership with TAT strengthens Thailand’s appeal as a premier destination. Through joint marketing and tailored packages, we aim to introduce Thailand’s attractions to more travellers across our network.”