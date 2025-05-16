Tourism Authority of Thailand welcomes incentive group from Infinitus

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) warmly welcomed the arrival of over 2,500 delegates from Infinitus (China) on Monday, 12th May.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) warmly welcomed the arrival of over 2,500 delegates from Infinitus (China) on Monday, 12th May.

Under the auspices of the Group Incentive Travel strategy aimed at the Chinese market, this visit reinforces Thailand’s position as a leading destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) in Asia.

The Infinitus group will be visiting Thailand till Monday, 19th May, with arrivals staggered into three batches.

Each group follows a separate travel route within the country: Phuket–Bangkok, Chiang Mai–Bangkok, and Pattaya–Rayong–Bangkok.

This offers participants a chance to explore regional highlights before gathering in Bangkok for a large-scale seminar and gala event at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) tomorrow, 17th May.

To make the occasion even more special, a VIP welcome was organised at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Tuesday, 13th May for Infinitus executives and team leaders.

Arriving from Guangzhou on China Southern Airlines flight, the group was received by Mr. Chuwit Sirivejkul, TAT’s Regional Director for East Asia, along with TAT staff and representatives from Guangzhou Huiyue International Travel Service.

The best that Thailand can present

TAT deputy governor for digitalisation, research, and development Kittipong Prapattong, will preside over tomorrow’s gala, which celebrates the Infinitus conference and highlights Thailand’s capability to host high-value Chinese visitors with efficiency and warmth.

The gala event will also feature a traditional Thai cultural performance, supported by TAT, adding a memorable local touch and reflecting the country’s unique identity.

TAT also produced a welcome video thanking Infinitus for choosing Thailand as their preferred incentive destination for over a decade, underscoring the strength of the long-standing partnership.

This visit forms part of TAT’s broader strategy to attract quality tourism from China, positioning Thailand as the destination of choice for large-scale incentive travel.

More major corporate groups are expected throughout 2025, building on this success.