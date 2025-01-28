Tourism Authority of Thailand welcomes marriage equality to the country

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) welcomes the enactment of Thailand’s marriage equality law, which took effect on Wednesday, 23rd January.

On this historic day, 1,754 LGBTQ+ couples officially registered their marriages nationwide, heralding a “Grand Celebration of Law” and a heartfelt “Grand Moment of Love.”

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool remarked: “The enactment of Thailand’s marriage equality law is a major milestone for our tourism industry. It demonstrates our commitment to diversity and inclusivity while further establishing Thailand as Asia’s premier LGBTQ+ tourism destination. This achievement is a key highlight of the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025, showcasing Thailand’s readiness to welcome all travellers with warmth and equality.”

To commemorate the advent of marriage equality in Thailand, TAT is collaborating with the public and private sectors to host celebratory events and exclusive promotions for LGBTQ+ couples which began on 23rd January and will run through February, the Month of Love.

These initiatives reinforce Thailand’s reputation as a leading LGBTQ+ friendly destination, welcoming travellers from all walks of life with warmth and inclusivity.

A celebration of love

Marriage Equality Day at Paragon Hall, Siam Paragon, featured over 300 LGBTQ+ couples registering their marriages amid a grand wedding parade, exhibitions, discussions, a Pride Carpet, and live performances.

Hua Hin Grand Inter Pride 2025 welcomed 23 couples travelling by special train to Bluport Hua Hin for marriage registrations, accompanied by exclusive honeymoon packages and luxury experiences.

Couples also enjoyed a romantic Sunset Celebration River Cruise on the Chao Phraya River, complete with sparkling wine and snacks.

In February, TAT will also host the Amazing Thailand LGBTQ+ Trade Meet and Fam Trip, bringing tourism operators and influencers from the Americas and beyond to promote Thailand as a top LGBTQ+ destination and strengthen the Amazing Thailand brand globally.

Love throughout the country

Nationwide promotions include discounts on accommodation, dining, travel packages, and souvenirs.

Northern Thailand offers luxury honeymoon packages in Chiang Mai, with spa treatments and unique souvenirs for couples visiting Nan mid-week.

Eastern Thailand’s Chanthaburi greets the first 100 couples with complimentary gifts. In Northeastern Thailand (Isan), celebrations feature discounted dining, travel packages, and events in Kalasin, Udon Thani, Roi Et, and Buri Ram.

Southern Thailand highlights include the first LGBTQ+ marriage registrations on Ko Samui, romantic sunset cruises in Krabi, and Trang’s iconic Underwater Wedding Festival 2025 from 13th to 15th February.