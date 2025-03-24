Tourism Malaysia hosted its first-ever consumer event in China since the pandemic from 7th to 9th March.

The event at TeeMall in Guangzhou, China was the formal launch of the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) promotional campaign for the Chinese market.

An initiative of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, the campaign has the ambitious goal of attracting seven million Chinese travellers to Malaysia come 2026 as the East Asian nation is one of the key source markets driving tourism growth.

A potentially fruitful collaboration

The event was formally opened on 7th March by Tourism Malaysia deputy director-general Samuel Lee, together with Malaysian consulate-general in Guangzhou Suraya Ahmad Pauzi, and Angie Ng, president of the Malaysia Inbound Chinese Association (MICA).

This promotional event’s key objectives of this event were to sustain the momentum leading up to VM2026; position Malaysia as a top, safe, and attractive travel destination for the Chinese market; and reinforce strong relationships with industry players in Guangzhou and beyond.

Last year, Malaysia welcomed 3,725,894 visitors from China, marking an impressive 130.9 percent year-on-year growth.

Likewise, the extension of the visa-free policy for Chinese nationals until December 2026, coupled with increased air connectivity of 515 flights weekly, is expected to accelerate this growth, strengthening cultural ties and boosting mutual economic benefits.