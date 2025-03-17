Tourism Malaysia launched 36 wellness tourism packages on Friday, 14th March, combining health, culture, and nature in each curated tour.

These packages were launched in collaboration with 12 industry players, including travel agencies, hotels, and health centres and offer such inclusions as holistic wellness programmes like spa treatments and traditional therapies.

This initiative seeks to diversify the tourism packages that can be offered to travellers, specifically those who want to relax and are interested in trying both traditional and contemporary modalities available in the country.

The Malaysian art of wellness

Package offerings include wellness experiences such as traditional Malay massage therapy to relieve muscle tension, Tai Chi breathing activities to increase mental and physical peace, forest bathing whilst enjoying the surrounding environment, and refreshing hot spring baths among others.

Aside from wellness treatments, these programmes also offer tours in places of interest within the vicinity of treatment areas, including villages where travellers can experience the traditions of local culture, as well as some of Malaysia’s leading natural attractions.

The wellness programmes also include options for a variety of leisurely pursuits.

These packages are valid until 31st December of this year, and are subject to terms and conditions.

Malaysia as a wellness hotspot

According to the Malaysian Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, there are currently 365 registered spas operating throughout the country.

These facilities offer a range of treatments, including hot stone massage, traditional body scrub treatment, aromatherapy, maternity treatment, hydrotherapy, herbal baths, and Ayurvedic therapy.

The more specialised among these also offer traditional Malaysian massage which focuses on various healing techniques from various cultures, passed on through generations.

The most popular treatments include Malaysian herbal foot soaks, Qi Gong breathing techniques from the Chinese community, head massage offered by the Indian community, and reflexology treatments to reduce physical tension whilst balancing the health of the body, mind, and spirit.