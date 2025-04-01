Tourism Malaysia lauded the resumption of British Airways’ flights from London to Kuala Lumpur, as the first reinstated flight took off from London Heathrow Airport today, 1st April.

With daily flights aboard a state-of-the-art 787-9 Dreamliner between London Heathrow and Kuala Lumpur, UK travellers now have seamless access to Malaysia, with return fares starting from £574.

This enhanced connectivity makes it easier than ever to explore Kuala Lumpur and beyond.

Tourism Malaysia London director Sulaiman Suip declared: “The UK is a key market for Malaysia, and we are thrilled to see British Airways returning to Kuala Lumpur with direct flights from London Heathrow. This enhanced connectivity is especially significant as we approach Visit Malaysia Year 2026, providing UK travellers with even more convenient access to Malaysia’s vibrant cities, breathtaking landscapes, and rich cultural experiences. As we continue to grow our presence in the UK market, we look forward to welcoming more travellers to explore Malaysia’s unique offerings and diverse attractions.”

A timely reinstatement

The timing of British Airways’ return of this direct route is highly significant, as it aligns perfectly with Malaysia’s preparations for Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VM2026), a national tourism initiative aimed at attracting 35.6 million international visitors and generating RM147.1 billion in tourism revenue.

The UK remains one of Malaysia’s largest European source markets, and this new route further strengthens the country’s appeal to British travellers, who are increasingly seeking meaningful, experiential holidays.

Also, Kuala Lumpur continues to gain recognition as a top travel destination, having been ranked 2nd in Tripadvisor’s list of Top Trending Destinations for 2025.

The city, with its mix of modernity and tradition, offers world-class attractions, a dynamic culinary scene, and iconic landmarks like the Petronas Towers.

Kuala Lumpur’s cosmopolitan energy, combined with a rich cultural history, makes it an ideal destination for travellers seeking both excitement and relaxation.