Tourism Malaysia makes its mark at the Tehran International Tourism Exhibition

Tourism Malaysia marked its fifteenth consecutive participation at the Tehran International Tourism Exhibition (TITE) 2025 in Iran from 11th to 14th February.

With a clear focus on enhancing tourism promotions, this initiative sought to build valuable business partnerships and collaborations throughout the region.

Tourism Malaysia took this particular opportunity to promote its Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VM2026) campaign which showcases the country’s vibrant attractions, unique cultural heritage, and diverse tourism offerings to the Iranian audience.

Throughout the four-day exhibition, Tourism Malaysia engaged in strategic networking sessions with Iranian travel experts, professionals, and key industry players from the tourism and hospitality sectors.

A pavilion for promotion

Tourism Malaysia highlighted its presence through a dedicated pavilion featuring nine booths hosting prominent partners that included tour operators, hotels/resorts, state tourism bodies, and airlines.

Among those in attendance were BetterBooking Travel & Tour, Gulliver Tours & Travel, Pearl Island Holiday Travel Agency, Toranj Tour & Travel, Royale Chulan Hotels & Resorts, Ion Majestic Hospitality, Panorama Langkawi SkyCab, and the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA).

The exhibition presented Iranian guests with a selection of attractive destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Genting Highlands, Langkawi and Penang.

These offerings were tailored to suit diverse market segments, including retail, theme parks, and family-oriented activities.

Active promotion

In conjunction with the TITE, Tourism Malaysia also organised a Sales Mission to three cities, starting in Shiraz, then moving on to Isfahan and Tehran.

This enabled delegates to actively participate in travel marts for each city in showcasing Malaysia’s diverse tourism products.

The tourism board also held targeted tourism presentations and media conferences to engage local tourism with media communities, culminating in a dinner that featured a video presentation capturing the essence of the Malaysia Truly Asia thematic.

These engagements provided valuable insights into Malaysia’s vibrant tourism industry as it prepares for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.