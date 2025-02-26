Indonesian airline TransNusa is now the first airline in the country to launch scheduled flights from Bali to Guangzhou, China.

Aside from this new direct route into the Chinese Mainland, the airline also announced that it will be simultaneously launching scheduled connecting flights from Guangzhou to Perth via Bali.

TransNusa Group chief executive Bernard Francis said: “We are always looking at developing new routes to benefit our passengers. While traditional routes such as Bali to Perth and Bali to Guangzhou are important, we also strive to go the extra mile to provide fast as well as seamless connectivity to our passengers.”

Francis added that the launch of the new Bali-Guangzhou route will enable passengers to enjoy one of the fastest scheduled connecting flights to either Guangzhou or Perth via Bali.

Transit duration is pegged at either one hour and 30 minutes or two hours and 35 minutes, depending on the day and time of the scheduled flights.

Francis explained: “From 13th April to 31st May, there will be three connecting flights from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport to Perth International Airport, Australia on a weekly basis. From Perth, there will be two connecting flights weekly via Bali to Guangzhou.”

He added that connecting flights from Guangzhou are scheduled every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, while the connecting flight from Perth to Guangzhou via Bali will be on Monday and Saturday.

Daily flights

From June onwards, the airline will be flying daily from Perth and Guangzhou to Bali.

As such, beginning June 2025, passengers can also enjoy daily connecting flights. The Quangzhou to Perth flight ticket price will start from as low as US$259.

Within the first quarter of 2025, the two-year-old airline has already broken the traditional norm and planned a holistic 360-degree flight path from Guangzhou to Perth via Bali.

This innovative move is a historical first and a strategic triumph for the airline since TransNusa’s relaunch as a Premium Service Carrier in October 2022.

In breaking the sound barrier of convention and implementing its planned holistic 360-degree flight path from Guangzhou to Perth via Bali, TransNusa kick-started 2025 by announcing the launch of its Bali-Perth route in January, with flight tickets priced from as low as US$163.