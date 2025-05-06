Travel agencies: lasting relevance despite the onslaught of the digital age

Considering the number of online travel agencies (OTAs) currently operating, in-person travel agencies remain a key player in the global travel and tourism sectors.

It was quite telling, per recent experience, that over 500 travel buyers joined the recently concluded Macao International Travel and over 26,000 travel sector professionals took part in the most recent Arabian Travel Market.

The attendance rates at both events are proof that travel agencies remain alive, well, and are even thriving despite the aggressive movement of their digital counterparts.

But how is it that analog agencies continue to loom large in the awareness of travellers despite the increasingly widespread use of OTA platforms for booking everything from flights and hotel stays to tickets for popular events and attractions?

The global travel agency sector as it currently stands

To gain some perspective on just how big the global travel agency sector is, research firm IBISWorld reports as of end-April 2025 that there are currently 571,541 registered travel agencies operating worldwide.

Indeed, to quote Statista’s latest report released on 31st March of this year: “Despite having lost ground to OTAs, brick-and-mortar shops are still relevant in the market, with consumers often preferring to rely on travel agents when in need of an expert’s opinion.” This is particularly true for the cruise industry, where bookings could be more complex. When looking at the sales channels of the global cruise industry, offline channels generated over three-quarters of that market’s revenue in 2024.”

M Atif Hashaam Hasmi, assistant manager at TravelHouseUK in London, opines that travel agencies have something that even the most efficient OTA could never have artificial intelligence (AI) notwithstanding: the human touch.

As Hasmi puts it: “While the digital age offers convenience, traditional travel agencies’ unparalleled personal touch and expertise remain unmatched. In the realm of travel, where experiences matter, the human connection becomes invaluable. As you plan your next journey, consider the timeless charm and reliability of a traditional travel agency, where your dreams are crafted with a personal touch.”

Points to consider

Many experts have pointed out that utilising the services of in-person travel agencies as opposed to booking with OTAs offer several specific advantages.

These are:

A personalised approach to travel bolstered by extensive knowledge and experience

When one deals with a travel agent, one is bound to receive not only personalised service, but advice born of years of experience and a comprehensive knowledge of the sector.

Thanks to this, in-person travel agencies are able to offer their clients trip packages to suit their specific needs and purposes.

This is particularly important for clients who are travelling with either very young children or the elderly, travellers with medical conditions, and business travellers who have specific requirements.

Greater savings

Also, a travel agent’s knowledge of the field means that clients could get better rates on flights, stays, and attractions than any offered to them online.

Not only that, we have noted over the past several years that there are a number of hidden costs that OTAs charge, and customers only see these on payment; indeed, additional fees take the cost of a trip booked online well above the tag price that drew them to the platform in the first place.

Travel agencies can also save clients time as they do everything from booking to arranging transport; all clients really need to do is show up on time.

We should also mention the fact that many travel agencies have exclusive access to deals and packages that offer more bang for a client’s buck.

Ready for anything…even the unexpected

Another key reason why travel agencies are still top of mind for many travellers is that they can assist with complex itineraries and changes.

OTAs are good enough for booking simple trips, but it takes an in-person agency to handle more complicated arrangements, making them a better choice for those travelling with family, those on the move for medical reasons, and luxury travellers.

While online booking sites may be convenient for booking simple trips, they may not be equipped to handle more complicated travel arrangements.

Also, if there are any changes, travel agencies can do whatever is necessary, thus decreasing stress on the part of their clients.

Clients have nothing to worry about

Since we’re on the subject of lessening stress, keep in mind that one of the biggest benefits of working with an in-person travel agency is the peace of mind they can give their clients thanks to their constant support.

If anything goes wrong during the trip from cancelled flights and lost luggage to overbooked hotels and chaotic tours, a travel agent can help travellers navigate the situation and find a solution.

Even before one heads out, their travel agent will be able to give relevant updates on the destination and even offer recommendations to make their trip more fun and memorable.

A matter of security

While OTAs are convenient, the rising incidence of online fraud and identity theft is enough to make travellers think twice about booking their trips through the internet.

In which case, the interpersonal interaction with a brick-and-mortar travel agency offers a welcome modicum of security.

Hasmi says of this: “While reputable online platforms employ security measures, traditional travel agencies build trust through years of reliable service and face-to-face interactions. Their long-standing reputation in the community speaks volumes.”