Travel Exclusive Asia announced that it recently entered the Indonesian market, partnering with Peter Nielsen and Ni Made Ayu Triska.

Together, they have more than a decade of DMC experience, a team of 12 staff, and a base in Bali.

Peter Nielsen, a former owner of a large Danish tour operator, expressed excitement over the collaboration.

Nielsen said: “Our mission is to provide exceptional services to tour operators, develop authentic products and offer expert knowledge. Most importantly, we should always deliver unforgettable moments for our travellers, putting sustainability at the forefront of our operations.

Likewise, he emphasised the importance of adding value beyond basic bookings of hotels and flights:

He remarked: “We believe that a DMC should be able to create loyalty between the travellers and the Tour Operators by offering unique and authentic excursions and complete experiences, along with peace of mind while traveling. It should be easy to travel. Positive reviews from clients strengthen the relationships between the DMC and its partners. We look forward to building alliances globally with others in the industry who share our values.”

With this new venture, Travel Exclusive Asia strengthens its position as a trusted partner for delivering extraordinary travel experiences across South-East Asia.

An excellent 2024

According to Travel Exclusive Asia chief executive André van der Marck: “2024 was our best year to date and we are confident in continuing this momentum.”

Currently, Travel Exclusive Asia’s operations are running in Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.

The company credits its success to personalized service, quick response times, expert knowledge and detailed, innovative itineraries that support increased sales exclusively for its B2B partners.

At the same time, Travel Exclusive Asia experienced significant growth across both MICE and leisure tourism, driven by the dedication of its employees who are the heart of its business.