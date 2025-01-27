TeamLease Services, a staffing solutions company in India, has provided detailed insights into hiring trends in the travel and hospitality sector. Its Employment Outlook Report for HY2 (October-March) FY2024-25 reveals strong growth in the sector, with 66% of surveyed companies planning to expand their workforce. The report also projects a Net Employment Change (NEC) of 8.2% during this period, reflecting the sector’s momentum in job creation.

The travel and hospitality sector’s growth is being fueled by the adoption of smart tourism technologies, a revival of MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) activities, and a heightened focus on sustainable tourism practices. These factors are reshaping the industry landscape, creating new employment opportunities, and driving demand for skilled professionals in areas such as sustainability coordination, smart travel experience design, and contactless technology deployment.

This growth reflects the broader economic significance of India’s travel and tourism industry, which contributed 9% to the country’s GDP in 2024, amounting to over $ 11 trillion, an impressive 12% increase compared to the previous year. Domestic travel is also on the rise, with a notable surge in religious tourism and visits to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Government initiatives such as the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, aimed at theme-based tourist circuit development, the PRASHAD Scheme, focused on pilgrimage tourism, and significant investments in airport infrastructure and regional connectivity, are further catalyzing the sector’s expansion.

Indian travellers, though not yet the most travelled demographic globally, are emerging as significant contributors to the revival of international tourism. This trend has spurred demand for innovative and personalized travel services. To address this, companies are prioritizing recruitment in roles that align with the industry’s transition toward eco-friendly and digitally advanced travel experiences, ensuring they meet the evolving expectations of modern travellers.

The report highlights notable hiring intent by the survey respondents across India, with tier-1 cities like Mumbai (58%), Hyderabad (54%), and Ahmedabad (49%) leading the demand for talent. Simultaneously, tier-2 and tier-3 cities, including Coimbatore, Visakhapatnam and Jaipur, are emerging as employment hubs. Meanwhile, new locations such as Pune(18%), Visakhapatnam(15%), and Kochi(13%) are also gaining traction as significant centres of opportunity. This dual momentum across metros and smaller cities reflects the industry’s commitment to decentralising opportunities and addressing local talent pools.

The growing demand for skilled professionals is reshaping the job market. Sales roles lead hiring intentions, with 76% of companies seeking sales talent, followed by marketing (46%), office service roles (35%), and Information & Communication Technology (18%) positions. Engineering and blue-collar jobs are also seeing significant demand, reflecting the operational and technical advancements shaping the sector’s future.

Balasubramanian A, Senior VP and Business Head, TeamLease Services, said: “The positive hiring intent by 66% of the companies we’re seeing in the travel and hospitality sector tells a compelling story about how the industry is evolving. Businesses are gearing up to meet the demands of today’s eco-conscious and experience-driven travellers. Our report highlights how tier-2 and tier-3 cities in the country are stepping up as major employment hubs, alongside the usual metros, creating opportunities for talent in new regions.”

As the travel and hospitality industry grows, its commitment to sustainability and innovation is becoming more pronounced. Companies are prioritising developing eco-conscious travel options, smart tourism infrastructure, and seamless digital experiences, ensuring that the sector aligns with global trends. This transformation positions the industry as a significant contributor to India’s economic growth while reinforcing its role as a dynamic employment generator.

The TeamLease Services Employment Outlook Report sheds light on the opportunities and challenges in this evolving sector, highlighting the need for agility and innovation as businesses cater to a new wave of travellers seeking sustainability and personalisation.