Foreign Exchange brand Travelex has opened four new stores at Dubai International (DXB), as the airport saw a record number of passengers pass through its terminals in 2024.

Last year DXB received 92.3 million passengers, surpassing its pre-covid 2018 record and cementing its position as the world’s busiest for international travel. The airport’s 2024 passenger numbers are also a new record for international passengers through any airport in the world.

Travelex’s four new stores have been launched to cater for the surging numbers of visitors to the UAE, with the stores strategically placed across the airport to best meet demand. The stores are located across Terminal 1 (baggage reclaim), Terminal 2 (landside departures and baggage reclaim), and Terminal 3 (airside departures). Passengers using the stores can exchange more than 60 currencies on the day of travel or collect cash which they have pre-ordered on the Travelex website.

Travelex established its first store at DXB in 2009. Including the four new stores, Travelex now operates 35 stores at DXB and three stores at Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC), employing over 540 staff. Last year, Travelex announced a major investment in the UAE, with 13 new stores launched across the country, including six openings at DXB.

Batu Dölay, Managing Director, Travelex Middle East and Türkiye, said: “We are extremely proud to be further extending our long-standing relationship with Dubai International (DXB) with the launch of four new stores. DXB’s growth and success is the envy of many other global hubs, and our new stores reflect our mission more accessible and convenient to the growing number of visitors to the region.”

Alison Macdonald, Vice President – Commercial Concession Management at Dubai Airports, said: “At Dubai Airports, we are committed to delivering a seamless experience for our global guests by offering services that truly enhance their journey. Travelex’s expansion at Dubai International (DXB) is a great example of this, providing essential foreign exchange services with greater convenience and accessibility. We value our long-standing partnership with Travelex and look forward to seeing their continued contribution to the travel experience at DXB”.