Travelgoogoo, a Singapore-based company redefining travel connectivity, introduced the Travelgoogoo365, a game-changing membership program offering the simplest, most affordable eSIM experience to date.

Travelgoogoo365 is a travel club that offers members free texting, data voice calls, and photo sharing on their favorite messaging apps across 123 destinations, 365 days a year — without the need to purchase a data plan. Powered by a lifetime global eSIM, Travelgoogoo365 removes the hassle of installing a new eSIM for every trip. Members also enjoy member-exclusive rates on additional data roaming purchases.

Richard Bok, Founder and CEO at Travelgoogoo, commented: “We want to be the last eSIM travelers will ever need to install. With Travelgoogoo365, there is no need to mull over what data roaming plan to get or swap eSIMs every trip. One membership, one eSIM, 123 destinations, and a full year of messaging and data voice calls that just work. That, to us, is brilliant basics — simple, affordable, and built for what travelers truly need: reliable access. We are not just introducing a product. We are rewriting the rules of roaming.”

Revolutionizing Connectivity with Travelgoogoo365

Travelgoogoo365 membership, priced at just USD14 (SGD19) per year, offers travelers basic data roaming across 123 destinations for 365 days. As part of an introductory offer, members receive a FREE 3GB high-speed data starter pack, usable in any one of the 123 destinations. After the initial data roaming is used, members continue to enjoy unlimited basic connectivity — ideal for staying in touch via messaging apps like WhatsApp, LINE, or Telegram — on all future trips within the year. For travelers who need more, full-speed data for other apps can be unlocked anytime through on-demand top-ups at exclusive member-only rates.

Key benefits of Travelgoogoo365:

Ease of Use: A single global eSIM model eliminates the hassle of juggling multiple SIM cards or dealing with complex setup processes.

Unlimited Messaging: Stay connected with WhatsApp, LINE, Telegram, Viber, WeChat, Zalo, and other popular messaging apps through unlimited texts, data voice calls and photo sharing.

Flexible Data Roaming: Unlock full-speed travel data on demand at member-exclusive rates, allowing members to purchase or add data roaming only when they need it.

Travelgoogoo365 also includes 24/7 chat support, available should members encounter any connectivity issues when they are traveling.

Reliable Connectivity and Robust Network

Travelgoogoo provides international travelers with reliable connectivity by partnering with an established telecommunication service provider that offers robust infrastructure and high-performing network coverage.

This arrangement allows the Company to secure connectivity with multiple local carriers in key travel destinations, ensuring travelers enjoy reliable, high-speed data coverage at competitive rates. The strategic approach also enhances network redundancy, optimizes performance and eliminates roaming hassles, delivering a seamless mobile experience without the need for physical SIM cards.

A Global Vision Rooted in Expertise

Key members on the Travelgoogoo founding team also include Julian Wong, who assumed the role of CFO, and Tony Chew, who is Chief Partnerships and Investment Lead.

Julian emphasized: “At Travelgoogoo, we are revolutionizing connectivity with a frictionless eSIM solution designed for both our B2B2C partners and D2C users. Our focus on conversational commerce allows us to engage customers on their preferred messaging channels, starting with key platforms and expanding over time to ensure a seamless experience. Whether embedding connectivity into partner ecosystems or providing a direct, hassle-free journey, we are redefining how people stay connected, no matter where their journeys take them.”

Tony explained: “Travelgoogoo365 embodies our vision of uniting telecommunications, travel and digital services to deliver smarter, more connected experiences. Through strategic partnerships with like-minded organizations, we are embedding seamless connectivity where it matters most — in the journeys people take, the platforms they use, and the communities they engage with. This is just the beginning of a more collaborative, borderless future for travel.”

As seasoned travelers and experts in international data roaming, the Travelgoogoo team is committed to redefining global travel connectivity.