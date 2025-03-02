In 2025, Traveloka marks a significant milestone, celebrating 13 years of growth and innovation. With a vision to revolutionize travel, Traveloka began its journey in Indonesia in 2012 and has since evolved into a one-stop travel platform, serving travellers across Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam to experience the region and the world.

As part of its birthday celebrations, Traveloka is launching the Birthday Sale, offering exclusive discounts, special coupons, and flash sales across Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia. Running from February 24 to March 4, 2025, the campaign invites travellers to plan their 2025 adventures with greater ease, value, and flexibility.

Reflecting on the journey of the company, acknowledging how far the company has come, Caesar Indra, President of Traveloka said, “For over a decade, Traveloka has redefined travel—not just in Southeast Asia, but across key global markets, combining deep market expertise, strong industry partnerships, and a commitment to advancing tourism. With over 40 million monthly active users and operations in 8 countries, we have grown into a global travel platform, evolving with our travelers to offer innovative, tailored experiences. The Traveloka Birthday Sale is a celebration of this journey—our way of giving back to customers and reaffirming our commitment to delivering seamless and rewarding travel worldwide.”

Unlock exclusive travel deals and make every journey more rewarding with Traveloka

As a token of appreciation for its valued customers, Traveloka is offering a series of exclusive deals to help travellers maximize their 2025 travel plans. In collaboration with thousands of partners—including airlines, hotels, attractions, and more—Traveloka is offering special promotions that provide exceptional value:

Enjoy up to 50% off on flights, hotels, and travel activities, making dream destinations more affordable than ever.

Extra coupon worth up to IDR13 million for additional savings across a variety of travel categories.

Everyday Flash Sales are available twice a day at 09:00 – 11:00 WIB and 21:00 – 23:00 WIB.

One-Day Bonus! On March 3, enjoy an extra 33% off cashback coupon

With a diverse portfolio of over 20 products, spanning transportation, accommodations, and attractions, Traveloka empowers users to curate personalized travel experiences. Now enhanced by Traveloka 5.0, powered by AI, the platform offers a more intuitive interface, innovative features, and expanded offerings. Cruise and Tour Packages are now available, streamlining trip planning from transport to attractions. With AI-driven search for endless travel inspiration and an upgraded Traveloka Points system for greater rewards, Traveloka 5.0 delivers a more seamless and personalized experience for every traveler.

Transforming Travel With Our Partners

Beyond its mission of helping millions of customers explore new destinations, Traveloka is also dedicated to supporting the growth of tourism businesses and local communities. In partnership with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), Traveloka has provided sustainability training to over 150 hotels across Southeast Asia. In 2024, Traveloka became GSTC’s first ever platinum sponsor, further demonstrating our unique position to promote best practices in sustainable tourism and standards in the travel industry. Additionally, through the Traveloka Goodwill – Digital Literacy program, more than 96,000 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), business owners, and students in the hospitality and tourism industry in Southeast Asia have gained essential digital skills and knowledge enabling them to adapt to an increasingly digitalized market.

Beyond platform initiatives, Traveloka actively contributes to environmental conservation in Indonesia. Since 2022, the company has funded the planting of over 150,000 mangrove trees in Java and Bali, reinforcing its commitment to long-term climate resilience. Traveloka also collaborates with Waste4Change to enhance recycling efforts in its office and supports social enterprises tackling plastic waste pollution. Additionally, Traveloka’s partnership with the ROLE Foundation in Bali funds skills training for marginalized women in the hospitality sector, driving sustainable economic empowerment. Through these initiatives, the company reinforces its long-term commitment to preserving natural ecosystems and fostering sustainable tourism.

Looking Ahead: Empowering Partners and Strengthening the Travel Ecosystem

Throughout these years, Traveloka has established strong partnerships with over 300 airlines, 2.2 million accommodation providers, and more than 90,000 travel activity partners across 100+ countries, delivering comprehensive and seamless travel solutions to customers worldwide.

“Our longstanding partnership with Traveloka has significantly expanded our reach by connecting us with a larger and more diverse customer,” Dian Anggriani Hidayat, Area Manager Indonesia of Philippine Airlines said. “Through Traveloka’s platform, we’ve been able to streamline the booking process and enhance the overall customer experience, making travel more accessible and efficient for passengers to reach their dream destinations, both domestically and internationally.”

As travel trends evolve, in partnership with YouGov, Traveloka released a study, “Travel Redefined: Understanding and Catering to the Diverse Needs of APAC Travelers” to help partners refine strategies and stay ahead in a dynamic market. Based on insights from 12,000 travellers across nine countries, the study highlights key trends shaping the APAC travel landscape.

In Indonesia, 70% of travellers prefer domestic trips, with natural attractions like mountain ranges and national parks being the top choices, followed by beaches, coastal resorts, and historical/cultural destinations. As domestic travel remains strong, Traveloka continues to enhance access to diverse experiences that cater to evolving traveller needs.

“Traveloka has enabled us to understand evolving travel trends,” Chris Legaspi, Chief Commercial Officer of Archipelago International said. “With its insights and extensive customer base, we can refine our offerings to better align with travelers’ preferences and expectations. Beyond enhancing guest experiences, this collaboration has also played a crucial role in supporting local tourism by creating more hospitality job opportunities. As we celebrate this birthday, we look forward to deepening our partnership and making an even greater impact on the region’s tourism industry.”