Traveloka president Caesar Indra shared his thoughts regarding the need for fraud prevention in the global travel sector in a recent op-ed piece he shared online.

Indra made specific mention of the Thai tourism sector, given its strong recovery post-pandemic thanks to its ongoing digital transformation. However, this has also made Thai travellers prime targets for malicious actors.

He said: “In an era of rapid technological advancement, fraudsters are deploying increasingly sophisticated schemes, leaving no industry untouched.”

The Traveloka head’s piece is a timely one as we are currently in the middle of International Fraud Awareness Week which began on Sunday, 17th November, and ends on Saturday, 23rd November.

Vigilance is key

Indra reminded both businesses and consumers to stay vigilant and proactive.

He said” The threat of online fraud in [the] tourism sector, a key contributor to the economy, is particularly concerning. Tourism contributes up to 25 percent of Thailand’s gross domestic product (GDP), generating jobs and driving equitable growth. However, scammers threaten this progress, making digital security essential for maintaining Thailand’s reputation as a safe travel destination.”

Indra cited how fraud has inflicted significant financial losses across Thailand. Over 26,000 online scam cases have been reported to the Royal Thai Police this year alone, resulting in losses amounting to US$138 million USD.

Understanding how the enemy works

To effectively combat fraud, it is crucial to understand how scammers operate.

While their methods have evolved, their fundamental approach remains the same: they prey on trust, fear, and the tendency to share personal information.

Scammers often lure unsuspecting travellers with deals that seem too good to be true, using fake websites, social media ads, and impersonation tactics.

In Thailand, common scams include fake visa application services, hotel bookings, and even job postings, which can lead to financial loss and frustration when dream vacations turn out to be fictitious.

This doesn’t just impact travellers but risks tarnishing Thailand’s appeal as a premier destination.

In the worst cases, such scams deter future travel; this is an unwanted outcome for a tourism sector that the World Bank projects will attract over 36 million visitors this year.

Vigilance begins with individuals

Indra said: “Ensuring digital security in the travel industry requires a collective effort among the private sector, government, and travellers themselves.”

To this end, he shared a few simple steps that travellers could use to protect themselves. These include:

Exercising caution and vigilance is paramount, especially with enticing advertisements promising unreasonably low prices or high discounts.

Scammers frequently spoof brand names and addresses, making it easy to overlook subtle discrepancies.

Verifying the authenticity of travel platforms before sharing sensitive information such as credit card details, CCV codes, or OTP can prevent falling victim to scams.

Actions like checking for verification badges and avoiding unsolicited offers can greatly reduce scam risks.

He added: “At Traveloka, we prioritise transparency and security, urging users to report any suspicious activity. Simple precautions not only lower risks but also boost digital literacy in today’s interconnected world.”