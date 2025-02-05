Travelport and Atriis announced that NDC content from Travelport+ is now available for corporate clients to book and service in the Atriis global travel platform. As part of the expanded agreement, Atriis clients have access to a broad range of Travelport’s multi-source content which also includes low-cost carrier (LCC), hotel and rental car content in addition to NDC.

“The integration of Travelport+ APIs, combined with Travelport’s dedicated support, has enabled Atriis to rapidly implement NDC offers from airlines, enhancing the breadth of options available on our platform,” said Omri Amsalem, Chief Operating Officer and Co-founder at Atriis. “This collaboration ensures that NDC, LCC, and multi-source content are easily accessible to our clients, allowing them to concentrate on selecting the best options and delivering exceptional service to corporate travellerss.”

Business Travel Partners (BTP Group) is one of the first Atriis clients to begin offering Travelport’s NDC content to customers. Cees Bas, Chairman at BTP Group and Director at e-Business Travel added, “Our alliance with Atriis and Travelport is based on our shared commitment to create modern experiences for corporate travellerss. Travelport’s NDC content will enable us to enhance bookings with greater personalization and more value for travellerss.”

Travelport’s collaboration with Atriis has been uniquely focused on providing Atriis-connected agents and corporate travellerss a seamless experience when searching, comparing, booking and servicing NDC offers and fares. By combining each partner’s superior technology and industry expertise, the companies accelerated the delivery of Travelport’s retail-ready NDC content for Atriis’ corporate clients which is now live in the Atriis global travel platform.

“TMCs and corporate travel managers need the ability to search and compare NDC offers alongside traditional content all in one place,” said Jason Toothman, Chief Commercial Officer – Agency at Travelport. “By integrating multi-source content from Travelport+, Atriis is enriching the user experience for our shared customers and ensuring that agents can book the best options based on the specific needs of corporate travellerss.”

To date, thousands of travel agencies and TMCs in more than 165 countries can easily search, sell and service multi-source travel content, including NDC and LCC content, using Travelport+ APIs, as well as Travelport’s Smartpoint Cloud and Smartpoint desktop agency point-of-sale solutions.