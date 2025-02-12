Booking technologies developer Travelport announced the expansion of their partnership with JPMorganChase’s Chase Travel Group on Tuesday, 11th January.

The deal confirms Chase Travel Group’s access to a wide range of enriched, multi-source content from Travelport, in addition to modern retailing tools and merchandising features available through the Travelport+ platform.

Travelport’s chief product and technology officer Andrew Jordan said: “As an integral travel partner for Chase Travel Group, this agreement solidifies our partnership and supports Chase Travel Group’s unwavering commitment to its loyal customers. Travelport is laser-focused on simplifying the complex travel industry, and we will continue to innovate ways to normalize and optimize multi-source content for our partners, all through the lens of the end traveller.”

Chase Travel Group chief product officer Danielle Serban added: “As we expand our premium travel offerings for the travellers who book through Chase Travel Group, we are excited to retain our partnership with Travelport. Together, we look forward to continuing to elevate our loyalty program and delivering exceptional travel experiences for our customers.”

Access to useful technologies

As airlines increasingly implement New Distribution Capability (NDC) technology to distribute more competitive and distinctive offers, travel retailers are challenged to sell and service the full breadth of content available seamlessly.

The leading technology from Travelport will enable Chase Travel Group to consume and present retail-ready content from multiple sources and suppliers (including NDC and traditional content from air carriers, as well as hotel and car) in a way that makes it easy for consumers to shop, compare and book competitive travel offers.

Chase Travel Group will have access to the latest Travelport+ features, including faster, more intelligent trip searches, driven by Travelport’s AI powered Content Curation Layer.