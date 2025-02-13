Booking technologies developer Travelport announced that agency customers now have access to new distribution capability (NDC) content from Finnair, Finland’s flag-carrier from today, 13th February.

Travelport’s NDC content and servicing solution for Finnair is now accessible for agency customers in 60 countries across Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and the Middle East.

Travelport’s Finnair NDC solution will continue to roll out in additional countries in the coming weeks.

Everything on a single platform

Through Travelport+, all of Finnair’s NDC content is now available, including ancillaries such as seat selection, baggage options, and other in-flight services.

PrioFlex, Finnair’s specific product for corporate customers, launched last year and is also available to be booked via NDC on Travelport+.

With this launch, Travelport’s agency customers can effortlessly view, compare, and book dynamic NDC offers from Finnair.

The addition of Finnair NDC content expands Travelport’s multi-source content portfolio, delivering on the company’s mission to make retail-ready content accessible to agencies so that they can create seamless shopping and servicing

A great partner to have

Finnair vice-president of global sales and channel management Jenni Suomela remarked that Travelport has been a great partner to work with to provide travel agencies with greater access to better, more enriched content and offers from the airline.

Suomela said: “This launch signifies an important milestone in our modern retailing journey, expanding our reach across Travelport’s global agency network to drive NDC adoption and ensure customers can easily shop and book all of our best-in-class products and services.”

Travelport’s global head of travel partners Damian Hickey explained that, when the company announced its agreement with the airline, it was with the intention of assuring agency customers that they could deliver retail-ready content that is easily accessible.

This, in turn, would enable agents and travellers to shop, compare, and book the best offers from multiple sources all in one place.

Hickey said: “We have fulfilled that promise with our NDC solution, offering travel retailers comprehensive end-to-end support. Beyond booking, it empowers agents to manage trip changes in real time, ensuring an elevated level of service for travelers.”