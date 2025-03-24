Trip.com reports a dramatic spike in hotel bookings in Singapore as fans from Asia and beyond secure accommodations for Lady Gaga’s highly-anticipated four-day sojourn in May.

Slated for 18th, 19th, 21st, and 24th May, the four performances at the Singapore Indoor Stadium make up the only Asian stop on the global recording artist’s current world tour.

As a result, this has driven exceptional interest in travel to the Lion City, and demonstrates Singapore’s growing prominence as an event tourism destination, strategically positioned to attract visitors from across the region.

A significant surge in bookings

According to Trip.com, the hotel bookings for the week of 18th to 24th May have already risen by over 202 percent compared to the same period last year.

The surge in bookings also represents a substantial 76 percent increase compared to the following week of 25th to 31st May.

That said, Trip.com anticipates that the number of bookings will increase once more fans are able to secure tickets to the concerts closer to May.

It was likewise noted that the bulk of international bookings are coming from China, Malaysia, Japan, the Philippines, and South Korea.

At the same time, budget-conscious travellers are driving 38 percent of searches for accommodations toward 3-star and below hotels, compared to just 18 percent for the following week.

According to Trip.com general manager Edmund Ong: “Event tourism is a huge catalyst for travel around the world, and we believe the entire travel ecosystem in Singapore, comprising both the public and private sectors, is not just harnessing but also generating such demand in a very meaningful manner.”