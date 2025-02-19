The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) welcomes Tura Turizm Holding as its newest Regional Member, adding their expertise on the powerful Turkish market to the global organisation’s membership.

Decades of experience with deep-rooted industry expertise make Tura Turizm a key player, both for Türkiye and the global Travel & Tourism sector. Established in 1966 and headquartered in Istanbul, Tura Turizm has evolved from its origins; from a specialist tour operator focusing on national travel, into a diversified travel enterprise offering leisure travel services worldwide.

It is also the exclusive tour operator for 24 cruise lines in Türkiye, further establishing its reputation and influence as an important leader in the region.

WTTC serves as the voice of the global Travel & Tourism industry, connecting business leaders to drive sustainable growth, deliver impactful insights, and collaborate with policymakers to foster industry-wide advancement.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Tura Turizm as a Regional Member. For many years, Tura Turizm has been at the forefront of tourism innovation, making it a valuable addition to our global community.

“We look forward to working closely with them to drive meaningful progress and sustainable growth in the Travel & Tourism industry.”

Leyla Oner, Tura Turizm Holding CEO, said: “As a pioneering influence in Turkish and international tourism for over five decades, Tura Turizm is proud to join the prestigious World Travel & Tourism Council as a Regional Member, reflecting our common commitment to shaping sustainable tourism practices and delivering innovative, authentic travel experiences that meet the evolving expectations of today’s global travellers.”

With a strong foundation and a vision for continued growth. Tura Turizm continues to change and redefine the travel experience, delivering unparalleled services while fostering connections across the global tourism landscape.