Turkish Airlines will commence flights from Istanbul to Phnom Penh on 10 December 2025, establishing the first regular service between Europe and Cambodia’s capital.

The service – marking the seventh flag carrier to fly to Phnom Penh – is set to improve trade relations between Türkiye and Cambodia, contributing to the Asian country’s economy.

The airline will operate three-weekly flights to Phnom Penh via Bangkok. Flights will depart from Istanbul to Phnom Penh on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, while flights from Phnom Penh to Istanbul will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Phnom Penh flights will expand Turkish Airline’s Far East network to 20 cities and 21 airports. The service gives Turkish Airlines passengers easier access to one of Southast Asia’s key destinations.

Commenting on the new route, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee, Prof. Ahmet Bolat, said: “At Turkish Airlines, we continuously expand our network in Asia and strengthen our connections with strategic destinations in the region. The launch of Phnom Penh flights marks a significant step forward in this goal. Our flights to Cambodia will create new opportunities for both tourism and business. Additionally, as the only European carrier flying to this destination, we will further solidify our leadership in the region.”

Flight Schedule:

Flight No Start End Days Departure Arrival TK52 10 December 2025 28 March 2026 Wednesday, Friday, Sunday IST 22:05 11.15+1 BKK TK52 11 December 2024 28 March 2026 Monday, Thursday, Saturday BKK 12.50 14.20 PNH TK53 11 December 2024 28 March 2026 Monday, Thursday, Saturday PNH 18.40 20.10 BKK TK53 11 December 2024 28 March 2026 Monday, Thursday, Saturday BKK 21.40 04.55+1 IST

*All times are in LMT

Guests can book tickets until July 31, 2025, for travel until June 30, 2026, with fares starting from US$659 (£522) for flights from Istanbul to Phnom Penh and US$649 (£514) for flights from Phnom Penh to Istanbul. These prices are available on Turkish Airlines’ official website and may vary at ticket sales offices and travel agencies.