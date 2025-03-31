Turkish Airlines has launched flights to Ohrid, one of North Macedonia’s key tourism cities, taking its global flight network to 353 destinations. This is the airline’s second destination in North Macedonia, the first being the country’s capital Skopje.

Türkiye’s national carrier, which flies to more destinations that any other airline, is operating four weekly services between Istanbul Airport and Ohrid St. Paul the Apostle Airport during the summer. This new route strengthens Turkish Airlines’ regional network, offering passengers more travel options in Europe.

Lake Ohrid, one of Europe’s richest areas in terms of biodiversity, was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1979, making it a symbol of the city. In 1980, the entire city of Ohrid was placed under UNESCO protection due to its historical, cultural and natural significance.

Commenting on the launch of Ohrid flights, Turkish Airlines’ CEO Bilal Eksi said: “At Turkish Airlines, we believe that our newly launched flights to/from Ohrid, one of Europe’s oldest settlements, will create new opportunities for both tourism and business. Additionally, it will further enhance cultural exchange with Ohrid, a city that reflects the essence of the Balkans and carries traces of the Ottoman heritage.”

Turkish Airlines is offering special promotional fares for flights booked between April 1-15, 2025 for travel between April 15 – August 28, 2025. Single fares for travel from Istanbul to Ohrid and vice versa start from £107. These fares are available on the official Turkish Airlines website; prices may vary at ticket offices and travel agencies.

Flight schedule details:

2025 WINTER SCHEDULE FLIGHT NO START DATE END DATE DAYS DEPARTURE ARRIVAL TK 1011 27/03/2025 28/03/2025 Thursday, Friday IST 13:00 12:40 OHD TK 1012 27/03/2025 28/03/2025 Thursday, Friday OHD 13:30 17:10 IST 2025 SUMMER SCHEDULE FLIGHT NO START DATE END DATE DAYS DEPARTURE ARRIVAL TK 1009 30/03/2025 20/10/2025 Monday, Sunday IST 10:35 11:15 OHD TK 1010 30/03/2025 20/10/2025 Monday, Sunday OHD 12:05 14:45 IST TK 1011 03/04/2025 24/10/2025 Thursday, Friday IST 12:55 13:35 OHD TK 1012 03/04/2025 24/10/2025 Thursday, Friday OHD 14:25 17:05 IST

All times are local.