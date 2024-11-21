Turkish Airlines, the airline that flies to more countries than any other, continues to maintain its innovative spirit while providing its guests with a high-quality travel experience. The global brand has introduced its Business Class passengers to a new amenity kit collection designed in collaboration with Lanvin.

This special Business Class amenity kit collection, consisting of five pieces, is designed with a focus on sustainability, blending modern luxury with elegance. Each bag, inspired by Lanvin’s most iconic designs, is carefully crafted to be reusable and versatile for various purposes. The bags feature limited-edition Lanvin cosmetic products and meticulously selected contents to turn the journey of Turkish Airlines guests into a unique experience. The sets include a Hand & Body Lotion and a Lip Balm enriched with Cocoa Seed Oil, Shea Oil, Olive Shell Oil, and Coconut Oil to provide optimal hydration during flights.

Business Class amenity kit collection offers bags in brown, black, tan and cream options. Additionally, a wallet-style black and brown bag is provided on international Business Class flights lasting between five and eight hours.

All products within the kits are designed with sustainability in mind. The eye mask and socks are made from recycled materials, reducing the use of natural resources while maintaining comfort and style. The earplugs are packaged in paper to minimize single-use plastics, and the toothbrush is crafted from bamboo.

The Lanvin collection reflects Turkish Airlines’ commitment to travel comfort and promotes reuse in line with the zero-waste principle.