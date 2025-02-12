Tushar Pawar takes lead for sales and marketing at Hyatt Pune

Hyatt Pune proudly announced the promotion of Tushar Pawar as its new director of sales and marketing.

Pawar formally stepped into the role last 1st January.

He joined Hyatt Pune in November 2023, bringing with him an impressive depth of expertise cultivated during his illustrious tenure with Marriott International, where he contributed to the success of several esteemed properties.

Prior to joining Hyatt Pune, Pawar shared his expertise to a number of leading establishments including Le Méridien Pune, Courtyard by Marriott Pune, and Crowne Plaza Pune City Centre.

In his previous assignment, he served as sales director for the Marriott Executive Apartments in Navi Mumbai.

Pawar’s steadfast commitment to excellence and his alignment with Hyatt’s purpose have been nothing short of remarkable, setting a standard that inspires everyone who works with him.