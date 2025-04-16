Marriott Hotels launch Udaipur Marriott Hotel, proudly marking Marriott International’s debut in Udaipur, arguably the most romantically set city in all of Rajasthan. Set against the backdrop of the breathtaking Aravalli Hills and overlooking the serene Fateh Sagar Lake, the hotel seamlessly blends Rajasthan’s rich regal heritage with contemporary influences. Designed to capture the essence of the region’s architectural grandeur, Udaipur Marriott Hotel offers panoramic views, exquisite accommodations, and Marriott Hotels’ wonderful hospitality, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the cultural splendor of the “City of Lakes.”

“We are delighted to introduce Marriott Hotels to Udaipur, a city renowned for its majestic landscapes, deep cultural roots, and old-world charm. Udaipur is one of the most preferred destinations in Rajasthan and serves as a perfect backdrop to introduce our signature heartfelt service and quality standards to the guests,” said Ranju Alex, Regional Vice President – South Asia, Marriott International. “As India’s travel landscape evolves, we remain committed to growing our footprint in both established and emerging destinations, as we continue to live our legacy of wonderful hospitality, thoughtfully designed to support and inspire our guests in every endeavor”.

Udaipur is a captivating city that is celebrated for its breathtaking palaces, serene lakes, and rich cultural heritage. Home to the iconic City Palace, the enchanting Lake Pichola, and the majestic Jag Mandir, the city offers a glimpse into Rajasthan’s royal past. Guests can explore vibrant bazaars, indulge in traditional Rajasthani cuisine, and witness folk performances that bring the city’s history to life, with its classic charm, stunning sunsets, romantic boat rides, and picturesque landscapes. With Udaipur’s Maharana Pratap Airport, a 35-minutes’ drive away and Udaipur City Railway Station 20-minutes away, the hotel provides seamless connectivity for travelers looking to soak up the old-world charm of the city.

The hotel seamlessly blends the grandeur of Mewar architecture with modern sophistication, offering an experience that is both regal and refined. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed into a world of timeless elegance, where hand-painted Pichwai-style motifs, Mewar-style arches, traditional ‘jharokhas’ (ornate overhanging balconies), and intricately carved ‘chajjas’ (projecting eaves above windows and doors) pay homage to Udaipur’s iconic City Palace. At the heart of the hotel stands a grand staircase, crowned by a magnificent chandelier, serving as a striking architectural masterpiece.

The 226 elegantly designed guestrooms and suites are inspired by Rajasthan’s royal heritage. Each room is thoughtfully crafted for comfort and convenience, boasting plush bedding, high-speed Wi-Fi, well-appointed workspaces, and spa-inspired bathrooms. State-of-the-art climate control systems ensure a relaxing stay, while stunning views of the Aravalli Hills or the serene Fateh Sagar Lake elevate the experience.

The hotel offers a host of curated culinary experiences, each one unique and indulgent in their offering. Okra, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, features a live interactive kitchen that showcases a dynamic fusion of local and global flavors, offering both indoor and alfresco seating with views of the majestic Aravalli Hills. The Greatroom – a brand signature at Marriott Hotels globally, holds an inviting and sophisticated space for guests to relax and reconnect over artisanal teas and full-bodied coffees, besides catching up on business meetings. For those seeking a cozy escape, Udaipur Baking Co. serves freshly brewed rich coffees alongside a selection of handcrafted pastries, perfect for a moment of relaxed indulgence. Meanwhile, the Opal Lounge, with its chic, library-inspired ambiance, offers expertly crafted cocktails and small plates, creating the perfect space for an elevated and intimate dining experience.

One can look forward to rejuvenating at the Quan Spa, offering Ayurvedic and modern therapies, or start the day with rooftop yoga and nature walks by the Fateh Sagar Lake. Fitness enthusiasts can stay active at the modern fitness center, while the serene poolside and engaging indoor games offer relaxation and fun. Young guests can unleash their creativity at the interactive Kids Club.

Udaipur Marriott Hotel sets the stage for dream weddings and grand celebrations with 65,000 sq. ft. of versatile indoor and outdoor event spaces. Whether it’s a dreamy wedding, corporate event, or social gathering, the hotel’s exquisite pillarless ballroom, expansive pre-function area, and picturesque outdoor venues provide the ideal backdrop for stunning visuals and unforgettable moments. Blending classic allure with modern sophistication, each event is thoughtfully curated to perfection, leaving guests with a deep sense of memorable satisfaction.

“We are excited to unveil Udaipur Marriott Hotel, bringing the brand’s signature hospitality to the enchanting ‘City of Lakes,’” said Vaibhav Sagar, General Manager, Udaipur Marriott Hotel. “Designed to reflect Udaipur’s regal charm, the hotel offers elegant accommodations, world-class dining, modern event spaces, and exceptional amenities. Weaving Rajasthan’s rich heritage with contemporary comforts, we look forward to creating unforgettable experiences for every guest, whether traveling for business or leisure.”