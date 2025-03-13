Uga, the boutique Sri Lankan hotel group renowned for its world-class hospitality, is delighted to announce the upcoming launch of its seventh property, Uga Prāva, in May 2025.

Perched along the breath-taking shores of Tangalle on the south Sri Lankan coast, Uga Prāva will comprise seven exclusive suites with a luxurious minimalist design, a private beach, a signature restaurant and bar and a sprawling infinity pool. An oceanfront oasis inspired by the natural beauty all around, the property promises world-class dining, healing wellness treatments and endless activities both on and off the water.

Commenting on the upcoming launch, Uga Owner and Managing Director Priyanjith Weerasooria, said: “We are thrilled to unveil the latest addition to our portfolio of boutique Sri Lankan hotels, Uga Prāva, which follows the launch of Uga Halloowella, Hatton. Set on one of our nation’s most beautiful beaches, the property embodies the essence of modern minimalist design while remaining deeply connected to the tropical beauty of its setting. At Uga Prāva, our guests are invited to slow their pace, to pause amidst the palm trees and ocean breeze, and reconnect with loved ones, as the warmth of Uga’s award-winning hospitality and the beauty of the south coast provide the perfect backdrop for reflection and renewal.”

The name “Prāva” derived from the Sanskrit word for coral, pravala, serves as a metaphor for the property’s identity and ethos; a holistic experience that blends sophistication with a deep respect for nature.

Nestled on the coastline of Tangalle and enveloped by several acres of lush gardens that gently descend to a private beach, Uga Prāva offers a secluded haven of relaxation just 5km from town. Accessible from Colombo with its international flight connections via private car transfer, the new beachside property links perfectly with Uga’s properties in the country’s capital (Uga Riva), central tea trails region (the newly opened Uga Halloowella) and Yala National Park (Uga Chena Huts), for a Sri Lankan adventure like no other.

Tangalle and its surrounds, in Sri Lanka’s Southern Province, is best known for its mild climate and beautiful sandy beaches, where some of the world’s best surfing conditions await.

Accommodation

Uga Prāva offers seven luxurious ocean-facing suites, with a modern and minimalist design created to reflect the delicate beauty of the nearby coral reefs. Clean lines, neutral colours and natural materials are complimented by endless ocean views and seamlessly blur the boundary between indoor and outdoor spaces. The seven-suite property evokes the tranquillity of the ocean with a palette consisting of soft white, sandy beige and oceanic blues. Soft linens, woven rattan and natural stone textures inspired by coral are incorporated throughout the property.



All suites feature a balcony or terrace that is ideal for enjoying a spot of in-suite dining, alongside super king beds – some four poster – with sumptuous linens and large bathrooms complete with a spacious shower. Uga Prāva offers guests three categories of suites to choose from featuring ultra-modern amenities:

Hermit Suites (823 – 9716 sq ft) – Inspired by the local hermit crabs that have made Prāva their home, Uga Prāva boasts two Hermit Suites, featuring ocean views and perfect seclusion for couples, families and solo travellers. Experience tranquillity and elegance in this well-appointed suite, where every detail is designed for relaxation. The Hermit Suites have spacious bathrooms equipped with his and her vanities along with a walk-in shower, which opens onto a private balcony featuring a jacuzzi.

The Experience

As with all Uga resorts, the culinary experience is at the heart of Uga Prāva’s identity. The signature restaurant and bar provides indoor-outdoor dining, with a spacious open-air area that invites diners to soak in the tropical ambiance and connect with the ocean beyond.

Crafted to reflect the essence of Sri Lanka’s bountiful ocean and rich agricultural landscape, menus emphasise fresh, locally-sourced ingredients, with dishes that take their inspiration from the vibrant ecosystem of coral reefs while championing traditional Sri Lankan flavours. Guests will enjoy ocean-inspired feasts, with coral-like presentation and colour palettes that mirror the beauty of the marine world.

At Uga Prāva’s spoiling treatment room, guests can indulge in healing wellness treatments that are inspired by the ocean’s bounty and harness the power of local herbal remedies. Private yoga and meditation sessions are available upon request, providing ample opportunity for reflection and rejuvenation in the most relaxing of settings.

For those in search of active adventure, endless activities await both on and off the water. Known for being one of the most spectacular – and safest – areas to surf in Sri Lanka, guests can grab a board and surf the pristine waters of Unakuruwa. Excursions provide the chance for guests to discover the local culture with cycling tours of one of the country’s oldest fishing villages, authentic fishing adventures and a chance to learn the ancient art of pottery making with a local family. Come dusk, guests can soak up Tangalle’s famous sunset while kayaking through a lotus-dotted lake, before retreating to the extraordinary hospitality of Uga Prāva.

Nightly rates at Uga Prāva will start from $462 (£366*), for a double room on a half board+ (breakfast, dinner and select alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages) basis.