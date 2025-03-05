UNESCO and Royal Enfield return with the 3rd edition of ‘The Great Himalayan Exploration’ in Sikkim

UNESCO and Royal Enfield, present the third edition of The Great Himalayan Exploration, a unique motorcycling expedition dedicated to documenting the Intangible Cultural Heritage of the Indian Himalayan region. In this phase of the third edition, the expedition heads to Sikkim, with a special focus on exploring and preserving 10 unique ICH practices of the region through an immersive, rider-led exploration.

The exploration will be flagged off by Aditya Golay (Tamang), a Member of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly on March 3, 2025, with the commencement of the first ride from Gangtok. Between 3rd March to 3rd April 2024, two groups of rider-researchers will venture into the scenic landscape of Sikkim, interacting closely with local communities and documenting their living heritage.

As defined by UNESCO, Intangible Cultural Heritage is the practices, expressions, knowledge and skills that communities, groups and sometimes individuals recognise as part of their cultural heritage. Also called living cultural heritage, it is usually expressed in one of the following forms: oral traditions; performing arts; social practices, rituals and festive events; knowledge and practices concerning nature and the universe; and traditional craftsmanship.

A journey through Sikkim’s Living Heritage

Each of the two groups will traverse different routes, engaging with artisans, locals and communities to gain firsthand insights into how these traditions continue to thrive in the face of modernization. Riders will explore Sikkim’s deep-rooted traditions, including:

Bhumchu Festival

A sacred annual ceremony at Tashiding Monastery where monks open a sealed pot of holy water to predict Sikkim’s fortunes for the year. The festival draws devotees from across the region, seeking blessings and witnessing this ancient divination ritual.

Lepcha Healing Practices & Bhumthings

The Lepcha community’s traditional healers, Bhumthings and Muns, use medicinal plants and spiritual rituals to treat ailments. Their holistic healing system blends herbal remedies with chants and ceremonies to restore physical and spiritual well-being.

Cardamom Cultivation

Sikkim is India’s largest producer of large cardamom, a key cash crop grown in high-altitude organic farms. Traditional farming techniques, combined with sustainable practices, help preserve this spice’s vital role in local agriculture and trade.

Lepcha Weaving

A centuries-old craft practiced by Lepcha women using back-strap looms to create intricate, multicolored fabrics. Originally woven with nettle fibers, modern textiles blend cotton and wool, keeping this heritage alive in Sikkim’s cultural landscape.

Churpi Cheese Making

A Himalayan culinary staple, chhurpi is a yak or cow-milk cheese made in both soft and hard varieties. The hard form, known as one of the world’s toughest cheeses, is a staple in the local diet and reflects the resourcefulness of Himalayan culinary traditions.

Sikkimese Mask Making

A revered art form where artisans carve and paint masks depicting deities and mythological figures. Used in monastic Cham dances and rituals, these masks symbolize Sikkim’s deep-rooted Buddhist traditions and spiritual heritage.

Bhumthing Prayers for Kanchenjunga

The Lepcha people honor Mount Kanchenjunga as a sacred guardian through rituals led by shamans. These prayers, offerings, and dances reaffirm their deep spiritual bond with the mountain and its protective deities.

Dzumsa System of Governance

A unique self-governing system in Lachen and Lachung where village elders, led by a Pipon, oversee administrative and judicial matters. Rooted in communal decision-making, the system ensures the preservation of local customs and harmony.

Yak Grazing & Nomadic Herders

The Dokpas, or yak herders, follow seasonal migration patterns, moving their herds across alpine meadows. This traditional practice sustains their livelihood while maintaining the fragile ecological balance of North Sikkim’s high-altitude pastures.

Butter Sculptures in Buddhist Rituals

Monks craft intricate butter sculptures, or Tormas, for religious ceremonies, symbolizing impermanence and devotion. These delicate, artistic creations play a central role in Tibetan Buddhist prayers and monastery rituals.