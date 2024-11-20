United reported bookings to European destinations are up nearly 30% compared to 2019 and up almost 10% versus last year, as more Americans opt to spend their holiday dollars on experiences. According to a recent Deloitte survey, consumer spending on holiday experiences is expected to rise 16% this year, while spending on physical gifts remain flat.

Europe’s markets are a cultural tradition dating back hundreds of years, and millions of people from around the world visit them annually to experience festive offerings like mulled wine, artisan crafts, live music, picturesque scenery and more.

As the world’s largest airline, measured by available seat miles, United is ready for its busiest holiday season ever and plans to offer nearly 60 nonstop flights each day from its U.S. hubs to Europe in November and December, more than any other U.S. airline. Connecting travelers can visit even more Christmas markets with United’s partners, offering seamless connections through the air with Lufthansa Group or by rail with Deutsche Bahn.

“The European Christmas markets have become even more popular in recent years and no airline makes it easier than United to get away and visit for the holidays,” said Darren Scott, United’s Director of Atlantic and Hawaii Planning. “Stay for a week or make it a long weekend with nonstop flights and easy connections to more than 130 European cities, including the legendary markets in Dresden, Strasbourg, Vienna and Cologne.”