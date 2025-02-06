United to restart service to Tel Aviv, Israel
Flights from New York/Newark to Tel Aviv resume March 15, with second daily flight resuming 29 March
United is pleased to announce plans to restart New York/Newark to Tel Aviv service on March 15, with a second daily flight planned to begin 29 March. This resumption follows a detailed assessment of operational considerations for the region and close work with the unions who represent our flight attendants and pilots. The flights will be operated on Boeing 787-10s.
United has a longstanding commitment to serving Tel Aviv, and this return will make United the first U.S. airline to resume service this year. United also offers connections to Tel Aviv through partners including Lufthansa Group airlines. United will continue to evaluate opportunities to restore additional flights based on demand.
