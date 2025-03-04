Uniworld Boutique River Cruises brings three new Super Ships into its fleet

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises announced the expansion of its current fleet with three new Super Ships to its fleet.

Scheduled to set sail in 2027, the ships will be brand new builds sporting lavish designs inspired by the destinations they sail through.

These new additions will complete Uniworld’s transformation to an all-Super Ship fleet.

Uniworld president and chief executive Ellen Bettridge said of these acquisitions: “Our focus has never been on simply adding more ships, but on continually raising the bar on the luxury river cruise experience. These new vessels will embody our unwavering commitment to innovation and craftsmanship, delivering something truly unparalleled for our valued guests where no detail is too small.”

All new vessels will sail throughout Europe, cruising the Rhine, Main, Danube, and Douro rivers.

These ships will join other recent Super Ships including the S.S. Emilie, debuting in 2026; the S.S. Elisabeth, debuting in 2025; and the S.S. Victoria, which set sail in 2024, expanding the line’s fleet size by over 10 percent.

The pinnacle of luxury river cruising

Uniworld’s trademark Super Ships are the pinnacle of luxury, with grand design elements using only the highest quality materials like custom fabrics, hand-carved wood and marble floors.

Onboard all Super Ships, guests will find original artwork at every corner, most specially commissioned for the ship or by famed artists; and more space, including additional suites and dining venues, and ultra-luxurious amenities.

Indeed, Uniworld ships are the most extraordinary vessels on the rivers, all one-of-a-kind floating boutique hotels with curated artwork, custom décor to bring the destination to life onboard, and furniture of the highest quality.

Similar to the S.S. Emilie, which is inspired by renowned Austrian painter Gustav Klimt and named after his life partner and muse, Emilie Flöge, the new builds will be inspired by prominent figures with strong connections to the regions sailed.

The new ships will follow the same design approach, each with its own unique inspiration, look, and feel.

Uniworld sailings are five-star and all-inclusive, with impeccable service, farm-to-table cuisine and curated excursions, for a luxurious river cruising experience that can’t be found anywhere else.