 Unlocking a $1.5 Trillion MICE Industry with AI Innovation

Unlocking a $1.5 Trillion MICE Industry with AI Innovation

We bring you excerpts from the topic 'AI: The New Engine for Winning MICE Business'  deliberated upon by Navodit Srivastava, hospitality cloud leader, Asia Pacific for Cvent, speaking at TDM Global Summit Singapore 2025 being held at the InterContinental Singapore, today on Monday, 24th November 2025

Singapore

Speaking at the TDM Global Summit Singapore 2025, Navodit Srivastava, hospitality cloud leader, Asia Pacific for Cvent stated that: " The MICE industry is heading towards a trillion dollar economy globally, and it's growing at eight to 10% growth rate on an annual basis. That means, in next three to five years, we're going to be 1.3 to $1.5 trillion industry."

"76% of planners are Gen Z or Millennials. These generations expect digital-first, speed, and transparency. They prefer self-service, conversational interfaces, and instant answers. AI aligns perfectly with their expectations. If we don’t adapt to them, we lose relevance.

Why does AI matter in hospitality right now?
On the same he added, "Because for the first time in decades, we’re seeing a transformation that cuts across every department, every process, and every guest interaction. AI isn’t just another technology trend — it’s the new foundation for how hospitality will operate, grow, and compete. According to the 2025 Skift Research report, 76% of hotel executives believe AI is fundamentally changing our industry, and 79% already report positive business impact from AI adoption across multiple functions. That’s not future-looking — that’s happening today."

"You think about marketing. They want it for better prospecting, better leads. You talk about sales. You want to connect to more relevant planners or booking into your markets and not booking into you talk about operations. We want automation every aspect of our business. AI is that connecting here, and it is getting smarter and smarter as we feed AI with content and data."

Future ready, AI assisted Events and MICE

"Planner describes the event, AI will build it, system auto-sources venues, compares, negotiates. Execution tools handle rooming, diagrams, BEOs. AI gives insights, predicts success, personalises service. All of this leaves humans to focus
on relationships and strategy — not admin."

"Our industry is constantly changing, facing new challenges, And that’s where AI shines -- helping us adapt in real time to an ever-shifting market. Not in the future – right now! It IS the most effective way to stay competitive and to keep winning business. So how do we thrive in that kind of environment? The leaders who win are the ones who adapt, who innovate, and who never lose sight of the fundamentals." concludes Srivastava

