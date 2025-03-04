Luxury urban resort specialist Urban Resort Concepts (URC) recently announced the appointment of senior executives to lead its corporate team.

These strategic appointments herald a new era of hospitality excellence, reinforcing URC’s commitment to delivering handcrafted experiences through culturally immersive and heartfelt guest journeys while driving innovation and growth across its expanding portfolio in Asia.

Following the appointment of Victor Clavell as URC’s chief executive in late 2024, the company marks a new milestone in its illustrious history with a refreshed leadership team to elevate operations excellence, commercial performance and business development.

Clavell said of these newly appointed executives: “Our strategic leadership team is the cornerstone of Urban Resort Concepts’ success, and we are delighted to welcome them at this defining stage of the company’s evolution. Their collective vision, talent, and complementary expertise will not only strengthen our hospitality excellence but also accelerate our growth trajectory. I look forward to working with them to expand URC’s global footprint, uphold our operational standards, and reinforce the company’s commitment to celebrating the essence of every destination that we operate in.”

Meet the team

Nicholas Liang, vice-president of operations

With over 22 years of luxury hospitality experience across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, Nicholas Liang is a seasoned hotelier renowned for his dedication to service excellence and operational leadership.

His background includes pivotal roles at Mandarin Oriental, The Ritz-Carlton, Rosewood and, most recently, as GM with Four Seasons, where he successfully led large teams achieving tremendous quality and financial milestones.

A graduate of Les Roches Hotel Management School, Liang will oversee URC’s operations, ensuring the seamless delivery of transformative guest journeys.

Michael Faulkner, vice-president of brand and commercial

Michael Faulkner brings extensive experience in luxury hospitality, having held senior commercial leadership roles with renowned brands such as Swire Hotels, Park Hyatt, and Crown Resorts.

With a strong background in sales, brand positioning, and distribution, he has successfully driven revenue growth and established award-winning properties across Asia, Australia, and the UK.

A seasoned brand strategist, Faulkner is slated to globally boost awareness on URC via impactful partnerships to ensure that its distinctive identity and market presence continue to thrive.

Andreas Zimmermann, vice-president of development

Hailing from a strong background in luxury hospitality project management, Andreas Zimmermann brings unparalleled expertise in securing new business opportunities to URC. Formerly director of corporate development for Rosewood Hotel Group, he led the development of luxury hospitality projects across Asia Pacific, overseeing feasibility studies, financial management, and contract negotiations.

With a solid foundation in international hospitality management from EHL Lausanne and a career progression that included roles at EY and Four Seasons, Zimmermann will champion URC’s expansion strategy, leveraging his financial acumen and industry relationships to identify and develop groundbreaking properties.

Jessie Lai, office manager and executive assistant to the CEO

Jessie Lai joins URC with over 11 years of hospitality industry experience, primarily with Marriott International.

Prior to this appointment, she excelled in roles ranging from guest relations to high-level administrative coordination.

A graduate of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Lai is highly skilled in project management and executive support.

In her new dual role, her organisational expertise and commitment to excellence will be instrumental in ensuring the efficient execution of URC’s strategic initiatives.