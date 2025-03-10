It recommends to reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict. Some areas have increased risk. Country Summary: Violent extremist groups continue to plot attacks in Pakistan. Terrorist attacks are frequent in Balochistan Province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province (KP), which include the former FATA. Large-scale terrorist attacks have resulted in numerous casualties, and small-scale attacks are frequent. Terrorism and ongoing violence by extremist elements have led to indiscriminate attacks on civilian, as well as local military and police targets. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, military installations, airports, universities, tourist attractions, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and government facilities. Terrorists have targeted U.S. diplomats and diplomatic facilities in the past.

Local law prohibits protesting or demonstrating without a permit. Being near a protest can draw scrutiny from Pakistani security forces. U.S. citizens have been detained for participating in protests and for posting content on social media perceived as critical of the Pakistani government, military, or officials. Internet and mobile phone service outages are common, especially during protests.

Pakistan’s security environment remains fluid, sometimes changing with little or no notice. There are greater security resources and infrastructure in the major cities, particularly Islamabad, and security forces in these areas may be more readily able to respond to an emergency compared to other areas of the country.

The government of Pakistan restricts the travel of U.S. government personnel working in Pakistan. The U.S. government has limited ability to provide services to U.S. citizens in the KP Province, Balochistan Province, Pakistan-administered Azad Kashmir, and most areas outside of Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi. Due to the risks, U.S. government personnel working in Pakistan must obtain special authorization to travel to most areas outside of Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi.

The U.S. Embassy and Consulates require U.S. government personnel to use armed escorts and armored vehicles when traveling in certain parts of the country, both for official and personal travel. Additional restrictions on movements can occur suddenly and at any time, depending on local circumstances and security conditions. U.S. government personnel on assignment in Pakistan are prohibited from attending most large gatherings.

The U.S. Embassy and Consulates have a limited ability to provide consular services to dual U.S.-Pakistani citizens who have been arrested or detained. Pakistani law considers such individuals to be exclusively citizens of Pakistan.

The U.S. Consulate General in Peshawar does not provide consular services. Services for U.S. citizens are available from the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, the U.S. Consulate General in Karachi, and the U.S. Consulate General in Lahore.

Balochistan Province – Level 4: Do Not Travel

Do not travel to Balochistan Province for any reason. Extremist groups, including an active separatist movement, have conducted deadly terrorist attacks against civilians, religious minorities, government offices, and security forces.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)-Province, including the former FATA – Level 4: Do Not Travel

Do not travel to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which includes the former FATA, for any reason. Active terrorist and insurgent groups routinely conduct attacks against civilians, non-governmental organizations, government offices, and security forces. These groups historically have targeted both government officials and civilians. Assassination and kidnapping attempts are common, including the targeting of polio eradication teams and Government of Pakistan security service (police and military) personnel.

Vicinity of Line of Control – Level 4: Do Not Travel

Do not travel to the India-Pakistan border, including areas along the Line of Control for any reason. Militant groups are known to operate in the area. India and Pakistan maintain a strong military presence on their respective sides of the border. The only official Pakistan-India border crossing point for persons who are not citizens of India or Pakistan is in the Province of Punjab between Wagah, Pakistan, and Atari, India. Travelers are advised to confirm the status of the border crossing prior to commencing travel. An Indian visa is required to enter India, and no visa services are available at the border.